MMA SQUARED: Adrian Yanez puts an end to Tony Kelley’s ‘cancel culture’ story

Hey all, I’ve got some great news: my next book, The Fine Art of Violence, Volume 3 is coming out soon! I’ll post a link to pre-order in the coming week. Very happy to finally share an artistic review of the year 2021 in art & essays. Take a peek at the cover, author & artist list, and of course the most iconic celebration of the year.

I’m already working on Volume 4 which will chronicle the year 2022 in MMA and you can reserve a copy via my Patreon page for anywhere from $1 to $150 dollars per month with corresponding rewards ranging from a digital book, a physical book, or the actual artworks that appear in the books. Thanks for clicking and commenting on my cartoons, the work here at Bloody Elbow actually helps finance these books.

Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Wednesday.

Chris