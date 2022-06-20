Glover Teixeira: ‘Worst professional’ Paulo Costa stirs controversy to cover up losses

Recently we found out that former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira is not the biggest fan of Paulo Costa. Ahead of his bout with Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275 Teixeira said that Costa had been ‘corrupted’ by social media, comparing the fighter—and his quest to add followers—to Kim Kardashian.

Teixeira criticized Costa again recently, when talking to Ag. Fight. Specifically, Teixeira spoke about why he thinks Costa is so vocal on social media after a successful fighter loses.

“The guy sees it and he’s like, ‘Damn man, this is the way. I’m really not winning a shit, not even hitting the weight or doing any shit. I’m like the worst professional, so what am I going to do here?’ That’s the way out, creating controversy,” said Teixeira (ht Sportskeeda). “Calling the guy, putting the guy down when he is at the worst moment of his life. ‘Oo oh, Charles [Oliveira] lost his belt’, Talking shit, you know?! Because it will sell, because it will sell. He already knows that.”

In recent years Costa has seen his stock fall in the UFC. His 13-0 record was snapped by UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in 2020. Since then Costa has become better known for posting memes, missing weight and blaming his title fight loss on too much wine.

Recently Costa was accused of assaulting a nurse at a vaccination clinic. The nurse claimed Costa was trying to falsify a vaccination record. Costa has denied those claims.

Few fighters seem as different from Costa as Teixeira. In his recent interview Teixeira said he was looking forward to deleting all his social media once his fighting career is over.

Teixeira was one of MMA’s feel-good stories last year, when he beat Jan Blachowicz to become the second oldest UFC champion in promotional history (behind Randy Couture). Teixeira earned his title shot thanks to a five fight winning streak and victories over Ion Cutelaba, Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos.

The loss to Prochazka came via submission in the fifth round. Before that happened Teixeira was winning the fight, leading Prochazka on two judges’ scorecards.

Given how close he was to defending his title, Teixeira has called for an immediate rematch with Prochazka.