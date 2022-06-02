Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain confirmed for UFC Long Island

A ‘Fight of the Night’ contender is headed to New York.

Alex Behunin of Cageside Press previously reported that a featherweight fight between Shane Burgos and Charles Jourdain was being targeted for UFC 276. However, additional reporting from Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland has clarified that Burgos vs. Jourdain will actually be featured at UFC Long Island, the Fight Night event scheduled for July 16 at the UBS Arena in Elmont.

Burgos has since confirmed the fight on social media.

Burgos began his UFC tenure with three consecutive wins over Tiago Trator, Charles Rosa and Godofredo Pepey. ‘Hurricane’ then suffered his first professional loss to Calvin Kattar at UFC 220, where he was finished via third-round technical knockout in a ‘Fight of the Night’ awarded outing. He rebounded and rattled off three more wins over Kurt Holobaugh, Cub Swanson and Makwan Amirkhani but followed those performances up with losses to Josh Emmett and Edson Barboza, the latter being one of the scariest knockouts in UFC history.

Six months after the loss to Barboza, Burgos returned to the win column with a unanimous decision over Billy Quarantillo at UFC 268 last November.

Jourdain has found his footing in the UFC recently. ‘Air’ went 2-3-1 in six appearances but is now on a two-fight win streak. The 26-year-old defeated Andre Ewell by unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 45 this past December and went on to sign a new four-fight contract with the promotion. Jourdain was tapped to fight Ilia Topuria on short notice at UFC 270, but was later removed from the event after a bad weight cut left ‘El Matador’ unable to compete. After the delay, Jourdan recently submitted Lando Vannata at UFC Vegas 52.

UFC Long Island is headlined by featherweight contenders Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez. Other fights set for the event are Askar Askarov vs. Alex Perez, Jack Shore vs. Ricky Simon and Amanda Lemos vs. Michelle Waterson.