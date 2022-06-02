‘Reckless and inconsistent’ - Paulo Costa’s legal team slams reports of alleged assault

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa is in a bit of hot water, as of late, at least according to reports. Several media outlets have reported that “Borrachinha” allegedly assaulted a nurse with an elbow strike during a supposed altercation at a vaccination site in Brazil.

As the story goes, Costa arrived at the site to get a jab, then supposedly changed his mind. However, it was claimed that he wanted to leave with a validated vaccine card, which one of the nurses refused to allow. It was then when the fighter allegedly responded with an elbow shot before leaving the building.

Not long after, Costa’s legal team issued a response. In a nutshell, they dismissed the said reports as mere “sensationalism.”

“The recent articles published by the media involving athlete Paulo Costa - “Borrachinha” referring to what happened in a shopping mall in the city of Contagem/MG generated questions, so we must present some clarifications,” the statement reads.

“First, trending to sensationalism, these are reckless and inconsistent.

“The athlete Paulo Costa - “Borrachinha” and his entire team reject any type of violence.

“‘Borrachinha’ is a high-performance professional athlete, full time dedicated to training, to following the rules, guidelines, and disciplines. According to his philosophy and human conduct, this kind of allegations are (sic) completely incompatible with his history and way of life.

“The accusations and facts narrated do not reflect the reality of what happened.

“The fact (sic) will be carefully investigated and the appropriate legal measures for their perfect clarification will be taken.

“The technical and legal team of athlete Paulo Costa - Borrachinha also inform (sic) that they will be available for further clarifications.”

According to reports, the unnamed nurse – who supposedly suffered swelling in the lips likely because of the incident – is planning to press charges. Both parties have also reportedly agreed to go on a public hearing at a still undetermined date.

The number four-ranked Costa (13-2) last fought in October 2021 against Marvin Vettori in a light heavyweight bout and lost via decision. He is currently slated to face former champion Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 on August 20.