The UFC returns after a week away and they’re bringing another unspectacular Fight Night with them. While the co-main event between Dan Ige and Movsar Evloev should thrill, there’s every chance that Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik ends up as a bit of a grind. Outside of those two bouts there are some clear opportunities for violence up and down the card, but relevance is low.

For fans looking to dive deeper into the undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

The MMA Vivisection is brought to you by ‘The Fine Art of Violence’, a collection of art and essays recapping the year in MMA by Chris Rini, featuring the most talented artists and writers in Mixed Martial Arts. The book is available in both hard copy and digital formats at chrisrini.com.

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 56 fight card as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | 4pm/1pm ET&PT

Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik — Picks, Both: Rozenstruik

Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev — Picks, Zane: Evloev, Dan: Ige

Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida — Picks, Both: Trizano

Poliana Botelho vs. Karine Silva — Picks, Both: Botelho

Zarrukh Adashev vs. Ode Osbourne — Picks, Both: Osbourne

Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov — Picks, Both: Menifield

Both: KowalkiewiczBoth: SoleckiBoth: JacksonZane: Saint-Denis, Dan: StolzeBoth: GravelyBoth: MolinaBoth: FakhretdinovBoth: Blanchfield

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 1pm/10am ET&PT

Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz — Picks, Both: Kowalkiewicz

Alex da Silva vs. Joe Solecki — Picks, Both: Solecki

Damon Jackson vs. Daniel Argueta — Picks, Both: Jackson

Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Niklas Stolze — Picks, Zane: Saint-Denis, Dan: Stolze

Tony Gravely vs. Johnny Munoz — Picks, Both: Gravely

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jeff Molina — Picks, Both: Molina

Andreas Michailidis vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov — Picks, Both: Fakhretdinov

Erin Blanchfield vs. JJ Aldrich — Picks, Both: Blanchfield

* Due to a medical emergency with one of our producers, timestamps, picks stats, both of the YouTube videos for each show, and fb videos for the BE page and the Vivi page will all be delayed publishing until later this evening. We apologize for any inconvenience.

If you enjoy our shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels. Check out the new MMA Vivi Facebook Page, “Like”, Follow, Share! At: https://www.facebook.com/TheMMAVivi.UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs.