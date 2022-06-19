Eddie Wineland announces retirement from MMA following loss at UFC Austin

Eddie Wineland has retired from mixed martial arts competition.

The former WEC bantamweight champion and UFC interim title challenger announced his retirement on social media after suffering a first-round technical knockout loss to Cody Stamann at UFC Austin this past Saturday. Though seen removing his gloves in the Octagon, he was not spoken to afterward and could not give the anticipated announcement at the event.

“I didn’t get an opportunity to leave my gloves in the cage but as Jim Morrison once sang, ‘this is the end,’” wrote Wineland on Instagram. “The road I’ve traveled over the past almost 20 years has seen many highs and lows, it’s been a fun ride but this train has reached its final destination! I am forever grateful and extremely thankful for the opportunities given by [the UFC], [UFC president Dana White], and [UFC matchmaker] Sean Shelby. Everything you guys and the company have done for and given to me I am forever grateful!

“Thank you and thank you to the fans who’ve always stood in my corner…officially #retired. Thank you for the memories, time to turn the page and on to the next chapter in life!”

UFC president Dana White sent well wishes to Wineland upon hearing of his retirement during his post-fight press conference.

“Great guy,” said White (video provided by MMA Junkie). “Another one that will always fight anyone, anywhere, anytime. Good dude. We like him a lot and wish him the best in his retirement.”

Wineland joined the UFC over a decade ago and went 6-10 in his tenure with the promotion. The 37-year-old earned highlight-reel wins over of Scott Jorgensen, Yves Jabouin and Takeya Mizugaki, but suffered defeats to Urijah Faber, Joseph Benavidez and Renan Barão.

The Indiana native leaves the sport with a record of 24-16-1 as a professional.