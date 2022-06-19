‘We need some new blood in the division’ - Josh Emmett wants UFC featherweight title shot next

Josh Emmett is ready for a shot at gold.

Emmett earned his fifth consecutive win with a split decision over Calvin Kattar at UFC Austin this past Saturday. The No. 7 ranked featherweight said in his post-fight interview with UFC color commentator Daniel Cormier that he wanted his first-ever championship opportunity in the UFC after the win. That would be against either Alexander Volkanovski or Max Holloway upon the completion of their highly anticipated trilogy at UFC 276 next month.

Whoever it is, Emmett told assembled media during his post-fight press conference he was eager to inject some ’new blood’ into the title picture.

“I want that shot,” said Emmett (video provided by MMA Junkie). “I said the No. 2 and 3 guys are phenomenal fighters. They fought the top guys, Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski. We need some new blood in the division and I know I can compete with them. I’m the best featherweight on this planet, and I’m ready. I want to be sitting cageside in two weeks to see who I’m fighting next.”

There is no preference on who he would fight between Volkanovski and Holloway, but the Team Alpha Male product admitted a greater interest in the reigning featherweight champion.

Volkanovski has yet to taste defeat under the UFC banner. As impressive as that feat is, Emmett has no doubt that he can best the ‘Great’ one should they share the Octagon in the near future.

“It doesn’t really matter, they’re both phenomenal fighters, some of the best featherweights of all time,” said Emmett. “But the way I do see it though, if Volkanovski wins, then he solidifies himself as the GOAT for now. If Max were to win — I know Volkanovski won the first one, it was decisive. The second one was a little controversial, it was super close, it could’ve gone either way.

“So I think this solidifies who is the best,” continued Emmett. “It doesn’t really matter, but Volkanovski is a phenomenal champion. He’s undefeated in the UFC. He’s on some 20-fight win streak. I think him and I match up really well stylistically. I know I can compete with these guys. I know I can beat these guys.”