‘Be respectful!’ - Daniel Cormier has heated exchange with UFC Austin winner Phil Hawes (video)

Phil Hawes scored an impressive victory at UFC Austin last night, battering Deron Winn with elbows to clinch a second round TKO. After the win, the former super prospect decided to call out UFC commentator Daniel Cormier.

Cormier, who was tasked with interviewing Hawes in the cage last night, is one of Winn’s mentors at American Kick Boxing Academy. In the cage Hawes let Cormier know what he thought of he and Winn’s association.

“You picked the wrong pony!” he exclaimed (ht MMA Fighting). “Yeah, you dog. You know what I’m talking about. I’ll cool off and then next week you can fight me.”

On hearing this Cormier approached Hawes to give him a dressing down.

“I don’t pick fights,” he said. “Be respectful. You didn’t beat me. I don’t pick fights.”

When faced with push-back, Hawes’ tone changed and he appeared to quickly regret his outburst.

“Look at what happened,” continued Cormier. “Why would I want this fight? You can do it better than that, don’t do that.”

Hawes then apologized to Cormier.

Hawes first shot in the UFC came on the Contender Series in 2017. In the lead up to that appearance the 4-1 pro was promoted as a potential future star in the promotion.

However, that hype died after Hawes was KO’d by a stunning Julian Marquez head kick.

Hawes fought, and won, in Bellator and Brave FC, before getting another shot in the Contender Series in 2020. This time he won, via TKO, and earned a UFC contract.

After that Hawes beat Jacob Malkoun, Nassourdine Imavov and Kyle Dakaus. At UFC 268 in November, he suffered a KO loss to Chris Curtis.

Last night’s victory over Winn gives him a career record of 12-3. The win also earned Hawes his first ever Performance of the Night award.