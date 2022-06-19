Live now! - The Match 2022: Tenshin vs Takeru live streaming results, video and discussion

The long awaited kickboxing megafight between Tenshin Nasukawa and Takeru Segawa happens today at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. The contest dubbed as “The Match” ran into some issues that could’ve made it far bigger — such as losing it’s Fuji TV deal, and lacking an international stream — but it is still by far the most anticipated Japanese combat sports bout in ages.

K-1, Rise and RIZIN teamed up to put together this historic kickboxing event, and the show is already live now. So whether or not you find a way to watch a live PPV stream from Japan, you can join us here for live results of the event.

The Match 2022: Takeru vs Tenshin full results and video can be seen below. Hat tip to Caposa for finding some of these clips.

Tenshin Nasukawa vs Takeru Segawa

Kaito Ono vs Masaki Noiri

Kento Haraguchi vs Hideaki Yamazaki

Kosei Yamada vs Rukiya Anpo

Taiju Shiratori vs Kongnapa Weerasakreck

Kan Nakamura def. Leona Pettas by Decision (Majority)

Ya-Man def. Ryusei Ashizawa by KO (Punch), R1

— Intermission —

Hiromi Wajima def. Bey Noah via Decision (Unanimous)

Sina Karimian def. Rikiya Yamashita via Decision (Unanimous)

Mahmoud Sattari def. Yuta Uchia via KO (Punch) R1

Yuki Kasahara def. Chihiro Nakajima via Decision (Unanimous)

Kazane Nakgai def. Toma Kuroda via Decision (Unanimous)

Mutsuki Ebata def. Riamu via Decision (Split)

Masashi Kimura def. Shiro via Decision (Unanimous)

Masahiko Suzuki def. Akihiro Kaneko via Decision (Majority)

Rui Okubo def. Ryujin Nasukawa via Decision (Unanimous)