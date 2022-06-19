UFC Austin: Kattar vs Emmett | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight expert, Zane Simon is here, joined by his co-hort, Eddie Mercado. We recorded for you on Saturday, June 18th, 2022, with a breakdown of the UFC Austin: ‘Kattar vs. Emmett’ now 13-bout Fight Night event; which was simulcast in English & Spanish on ESPN+/ESPN from the Moody Center, in Austin, Texas.

Overall, this now 13-bout card saw six exciting first round finishes, eight thrilling KO/TKO’s, one sweet submission, and four hard-fought decisions; three split. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included: FOTN to Josh Emmett vs Calvin Kattar. POTN to every finisher: Holland, Buckley, Rodrigues, Yanez, Wells, Ramos, Stamann, Hawes & Dolidze.

Here’s a look at the UFC Austin: ‘Kattar vs Emmett’ fight card with full results & updated fight records —

Official UFC Scorecards

MAIN CARD | SAT. JUNE 18

13. Josh Emmett (18-2) DEF. Calvin Kattar (23-6) — via split decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-48)

12. Kevin Holland (23-7) DEF. Tim Means (32-13) — via submission (D’Arce choke) at 1:28 of round two

11. Joaquin Buckley (15-4) DEF. Albert Duraev (15-4) — via TKO (Doctor’s stoppage: eye swollen shut) at 0:10 of round three

10. Damir Ismagulov (24-1) DEF. Guram Kutateladze (12-3) — via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

9. Gregory Rodrigues (12-4) DEF. Julian Marquez (9-3) — via KO, punches at 3:18 of round one

8. Adrian Yanez (16-3) DEF. Tony Kelley (8-3) — via TKO (strikes) at 3:49 of round one

PRELIMS

7. Natália Silva (13-5) DEF. Jasmine Jasudavicius (7-2) — via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

6. Jeremiah Wells (11-2) DEF. Court McGee (21-11) — via KO, left hook at 1:34 of round one

5. Ricardo Ramos (16-4) DEF. Danny Chavez (11-5) — via KO, spinning back elbow & punches at 1:12 of round one

4. Maria Oliveira (13-5) DEF. Gloria de Paula (6-5) — via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

3. Cody Stamann (20-5) DEF. Eddie Wineland (24-16 — TKO (strikes, knees & elbows) at :59 of round one

2. Phil Hawes (12-3) DEF. Deron Winn (7-3) — via TKO (strikes, elbows) at 4:25 of round two

1. Roman Dolidze (10-1) DEF. Kyle Daukaus (11-3) — via KO, Knee in Clinch & Punches at 1:13 of round one

