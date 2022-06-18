 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘Hell of a fight’ - Pro fighters react to Josh Emmett’s win over Calvin Kattar at UFC Austin

Josh Emmett defeated Calvin Kattar at UFC Austin. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the main event.

By Lucas Rezende
Josh Emmett defeated Calvin Kattar at UFC Austin.
Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

In a close striking battle, Josh Emmett managed to edge out Calvin Kattar at UFC Austin. After twenty five minutes and five rounds, the power-punching wrestler swayed two out three judges and picked up a split decision win. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the main event.

