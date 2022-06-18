‘Hell of a fight’ - Pro fighters react to Josh Emmett’s win over Calvin Kattar at UFC Austin

In a close striking battle, Josh Emmett managed to edge out Calvin Kattar at UFC Austin. After twenty five minutes and five rounds, the power-punching wrestler swayed two out three judges and picked up a split decision win. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the main event.

Looking forward to fighting with these two in the future. #UFCAustin — David A. Onama (@DavidOnama145) June 19, 2022

Emmett would find great success if he finished his combos w an inside leg kick. #UFCAustin — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) June 19, 2022

Boys are throwin heat #UFCAustin — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) June 19, 2022

— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 19, 2022

I’m gunna be champion — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) June 19, 2022

Upper cut when Emmitt throws the right and its over!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 19, 2022

Kattar slick af on the feet . Good faints and jabs #UFCAustin — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 19, 2022

Damn this is a close fight…who want it more? #UFCAustin — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) June 19, 2022

Clear round 4 for Kattar, clear round 3 for Emmett. Close rounds 1 and 2 but I gave to Kattar bc a lot of Emmett’s shots were deflecting off the high guard then. #UFCAustin — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 19, 2022

Hell yeah! Love to see the game in these fighters at the end of the round. #UFCAustin — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) June 19, 2022

Is THIS gonna go to decision?! Of all fights!!! #UFCAustin — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 19, 2022

Great fight! The whole card was fire! — Darren Elkins (@DarrenElkinsMMA) June 19, 2022

Great fight gents! @CalvinKattar @JoshEmmettUFC glad to have shared 40 mins in the octagon with you two warriors. #UFCAustin — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) June 19, 2022

Grit, technique and durability in that one!!! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) June 19, 2022

Can’t disagree - emmett not the cleanest or prettiest but goes after it every time — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) June 19, 2022

Close ass fight ! Congrats Josh Emmett — Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) June 19, 2022

I think kattar got 2,3,5 emmitt through hard but missed a lot and hit arms but I’m not mad about the decision — Mike "Biggie" Rhodes (@TeamRocBiggie) June 19, 2022