‘Hell of a fight’ - Pro fighters react to Josh Emmett’s win over Calvin Kattar at UFC Austin

In a close striking battle, Josh Emmett managed to edge out Calvin Kattar at UFC Austin. After twenty five minutes and five rounds, the power-punching wrestler swayed two out three judges and picked up a split decision win. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the main event.
Looking forward to fighting with these two in the future. #UFCAustin— David A. Onama (@DavidOnama145) June 19, 2022
Emmett would find great success if he finished his combos w an inside leg kick. #UFCAustin— PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) June 19, 2022
Boys are throwin heat #UFCAustin— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) June 19, 2022
— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 19, 2022
I’m gunna be champion— Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) June 19, 2022
Upper cut when Emmitt throws the right and its over!!!— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 19, 2022
Kattar slick af on the feet . Good faints and jabs #UFCAustin— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 19, 2022
Damn this is a close fight…who want it more? #UFCAustin— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) June 19, 2022
Clear round 4 for Kattar, clear round 3 for Emmett. Close rounds 1 and 2 but I gave to Kattar bc a lot of Emmett’s shots were deflecting off the high guard then. #UFCAustin— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 19, 2022
Hell yeah! Love to see the game in these fighters at the end of the round. #UFCAustin— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) June 19, 2022
Is THIS gonna go to decision?! Of all fights!!! #UFCAustin— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 19, 2022
Great fight! The whole card was fire!— Darren Elkins (@DarrenElkinsMMA) June 19, 2022
Great fight gents! @CalvinKattar @JoshEmmettUFC glad to have shared 40 mins in the octagon with you two warriors. #UFCAustin— Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) June 19, 2022
Grit, technique and durability in that one!!!— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) June 19, 2022
Can’t disagree - emmett not the cleanest or prettiest but goes after it every time— Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) June 19, 2022
Close ass fight ! Congrats Josh Emmett— Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) June 19, 2022
I think kattar got 2,3,5 emmitt through hard but missed a lot and hit arms but I’m not mad about the decision— Mike "Biggie" Rhodes (@TeamRocBiggie) June 19, 2022
Man I swear they judge people being moved by punches even if they were blocked. Hell of a fight, but he thought he had that 4 to 1? Gtfo— Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) June 19, 2022
