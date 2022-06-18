‘Club N Sub’ - Pros react to Kevin Holland’s submission of Tim Means at UFC Austin

Kevin Holland scored a submission win at UFC Austin. After catching Tim Means with a stiff right hand, the ‘Trailblazer’ finished the job with a tight D’Arce choke in the second round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.
This should be interesting!!!#UFCAustin— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 19, 2022
I always like Tim means #UFCAustin— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) June 19, 2022
15 fights since 2018 for Kevin Holland wish @BellatorMMA let me fight that much— Juan Archuleta (@jarchmma) June 19, 2022
Psychedelics Holland is a bad man ! #UFCAUSTIN— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 19, 2022
Great respect fellas! #UFCAustin— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 19, 2022
Kevin Holland the real deal, never looked better imo #UFCAustin @Trailblaze2top— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) June 19, 2022
.@Trailblaze2top is one of the coolest dudes u will meet in real life. He looked fantastic tonight!! #UFCAustin— PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) June 19, 2022
Let's go @Trailblaze2top! #TexasMMA #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/C1jieZRF0i— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) June 19, 2022
Beautiful sub by @Trailblaze2top #UFCAustin— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) June 19, 2022
Holland vs Randy brown next ?— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 19, 2022
I must say Holland looked good tonight . He’s been dm-ing all week talking trash . 170 looks good on you kid ! #UFCAustin— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 19, 2022
Holland just beat Means like he stole someone's purse. PROBLEM at 170! #UFCAustin— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 19, 2022
Holland does it again! Great scrap from both guys! #UFCAustin— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 19, 2022
Brilliant performance by Holland. Lovely transition into the darce choke #UFCAustin— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) June 19, 2022
Club N Sub— Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) June 19, 2022
