‘Club N Sub’ - Pros react to Kevin Holland’s submission of Tim Means at UFC Austin

Kevin Holland scored a submission win at UFC Austin. After catching Tim Means with a stiff right hand, the ‘Trailblazer’ finished the job with a tight D’Arce choke in the second round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

This should be interesting!!!#UFCAustin — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 19, 2022

I always like Tim means #UFCAustin — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) June 19, 2022

15 fights since 2018 for Kevin Holland wish @BellatorMMA let me fight that much — Juan Archuleta (@jarchmma) June 19, 2022

Psychedelics Holland is a bad man ! #UFCAUSTIN — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 19, 2022

Kevin Holland the real deal, never looked better imo #UFCAustin @Trailblaze2top — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) June 19, 2022

.@Trailblaze2top is one of the coolest dudes u will meet in real life. He looked fantastic tonight!! #UFCAustin — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) June 19, 2022

Holland vs Randy brown next ? — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 19, 2022

I must say Holland looked good tonight . He’s been dm-ing all week talking trash . 170 looks good on you kid ! #UFCAustin — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 19, 2022

Holland just beat Means like he stole someone's purse. PROBLEM at 170! #UFCAustin — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 19, 2022

Holland does it again! Great scrap from both guys! #UFCAustin — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 19, 2022

Brilliant performance by Holland. Lovely transition into the darce choke #UFCAustin — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) June 19, 2022