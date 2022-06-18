 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

‘Club N Sub’ - Pros react to Kevin Holland’s submission of Tim Means at UFC Austin

Kevin Holland finished Tim Means at UFC Austin. On Twitter. pro fighters reacted to the finish.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Kevin Holland submitted Tim Means at UFC Austin-
Kevin Holland submitted Tim Means at UFC Austin-
Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Kevin Holland scored a submission win at UFC Austin. After catching Tim Means with a stiff right hand, the ‘Trailblazer’ finished the job with a tight D’Arce choke in the second round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

In This Stream

UFC Austin: Kattar vs. Emmett previews, predictions, play-by-play, results, highlights, more

View all 16 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...