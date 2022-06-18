‘A big win to finally shut up Kelley’ - Pros react to Adrian Yanez’s TKO of Tony Kelley at UFC Austin

In a short, yet exciting showing, Adrian Yanez made quick work of Tony Kelley at UFC Austin, scoring a TKO win via punches in the first round of their bout. Kelley was booed by the crowd pre-fight, having come under fire for bigoted remarks made about Brazilians when he cornered Andrea Lee last month. Texas’ Yanez vowed to knock him out and that’s exactly what happened.

On Twitter, pro fighters were pleased with the performance, and Gilbert Burns in particular was very happy.

YANEZ is a problem at 135!!! The precision is unreal #UFCAustin — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) June 18, 2022

That boy Yanez got some very nice hands!!!#UFCAustin — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 18, 2022

YEOOO!!! That was FILTHY!!! My guy wants some more!!! Adrian Yanez is the real deal ladies and gents! Just incase you didn’t know that yet! #UFCAustin — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 18, 2022

Brazil is absolutely loving this fight card right now! Brazilians putting on amazing performances and to top it off Yanez just put a beating on Kelly #UFCAustin — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) June 18, 2022

Life will show u middle finger back at ya sometimes — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) June 18, 2022

@yanezmma with a big win to finally shut up Kelly!#UFCAustin — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) June 18, 2022

Adrian Yanez! REMEMBER THE NAME! #UFCAustin — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 18, 2022

@yanezmma looking like a contender! Amazing combinations and aggression — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) June 18, 2022

My guy @yanezmma representing DM me your Zelle or cash app! CONGRATS!! #UFCAustin — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 18, 2022