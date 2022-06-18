 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘A big win to finally shut up Kelley’ - Pros react to Adrian Yanez’s TKO of Tony Kelley at UFC Austin

Adrian Yanez knocked out Tony Kelley at UFC Austin. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
In a short, yet exciting showing, Adrian Yanez made quick work of Tony Kelley at UFC Austin, scoring a TKO win via punches in the first round of their bout. Kelley was booed by the crowd pre-fight, having come under fire for bigoted remarks made about Brazilians when he cornered Andrea Lee last month. Texas’ Yanez vowed to knock him out and that’s exactly what happened.

On Twitter, pro fighters were pleased with the performance, and Gilbert Burns in particular was very happy.

