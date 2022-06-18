UFC Austin video highlights: Josh Emmett takes split nod over Calvin Kattar in standup battle

The epic UFC Austin card closed out with a five-round standup battle where the company’s #7 ranked 145-pounder, Josh Emmett, won a split decision over the #4 rated, Calvin Kattar.

This was a pretty close fight throughout, with Kattar coming out pumping his jab and trying to stay long, and Emmett staying true to form with his power punching. Kattar opened up a cut around the left eye of Emmett in the opening round, and kept landing his jab to the same spot. Emmett was doing his damage when he would press forward, launching hooks to the body and then coming over the top. The hands of Emmett were clearly heavier, as he was visibly moving Kattar when he landed — and even when his strikes were blocked. Kattar began to bring out the elbows as the fight went long, but it wasn’t enough to persuade two of the three judges to select him as the victor. Has Emmett done enough to secure the next shot at the UFC’s featherweight belt?

Check out our description of the third round of Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett:

Round 3 - Emmett with a big right that scores. He lands inside to the body. They trade in close. Emmett misses with the home run right. Emmett lands with the next lead right. Kattar is jabbing. They’re landing. Kattar with an overhand right. Emmett with his own. Kattar with more jabs. Emmett tries to wade in with a side elbow but doesn’t land. Katter with more jabs. This is really tough to call. Emmett goes to the body. Emmett goes body/head. I guess 10-9 Emmett?

Josh Emmett def. Calvin Kattar by split decision (48-47 x2, 47-48): Featherweight

