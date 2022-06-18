UFC Austin bonuses: Adrian Yanez tops list of 11 $50K winners

The Moody Center in Austin, TX was home to a great evening of fights at UFC Austin: Kattar vs. Emmett. The card saw eight (T)KOs, one submission, and four decisions, including three split-decisions.

FOTN: Josh Emmett vs. Calvin Kattar

POTN: Wells, Ramos, Stamann, Hawes, Dolidze, Holland, Buckley, Yanez, Rodrigues

The event opened with Roman Dolidze get a crushing knockout over Kyle Daukaus, launching a knee that could be hear on the other side of the planet. It only took 73 seconds for this cranium-rattler to occur. Phil Hawes would follow this up with a devastating standing knockout that came after beating Winn from pillar to post for the entire first round and all through the second leading to the knockout. Herb was slow to stop the fight and Winn’s corner should be ashamed they let it go on. After the fight, Daniel Cormier and Phil Hawes got into a heated argument that was captured by multiple broadcasts. Yikes.

Cody Stamann would notch his first octagon finish with his own standing KO of Eddie Wineland, stopping the mustachioed veteran in under a minute. Stamann broke a three-fight losing skid with this win. Maria Oliveira defeated Gloria de Paula via split-decision to the dismay of fans and pundits that actually understand how a fight is scored. We’ve got a long way to go where judging is concerned. Ricardo Ramos got us right back on track with the swift knockouts, though, after nailing Daniel Chavez with a ferocious spinning elbow and following it up with punches. Outstanding card so far!

Jeremiah Wells absolutely destroyed Court McGee in under two minutes. felling the longtime veteran like a tree. Absolutely brutal finish to a guy that was quietly on a two-fight win streak. He is only the second person to ever finish McGee. This marks three straight finishes for him. Give the main someone in the Top 15 already. Natalia Silva looked like she’d taken no time away from the sport at all when she beat the absolute brakes off Jasmine Jasudavicius via lopsided unanimous decision. From the beginning, her movement, power and speed were too much for Jasmine. She mauled her in every round, with round two a 10-8 by my scoring. The third round saw Jasudavicius try to turn things around but Silva adjusted well. Natalia’s stick-and-move is superb. Great performance to close out the prelims.

Preliminary Card (ESPN2, ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Natalia Silva def. Jasmine Jasudavicius by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Jeremiah Wells def. Court McGee by KO (punch) at 1:34 of Round 1

Ricardo Ramos def. Daniel Chavez by KO (spinning elbow and punches) at 1:12 of Round 1

Maria Oliveira def. Gloria de Paula by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Cody Stamann def. Eddie Wineland by TKO (punches) at :59 of Round 1

Phil Hawes def. Deron Winn by TKO (strikes) at 4:25 of Round 2

Roman Dolidze def. Kyle Daukaus by KO (knee and punches) at 1:13 of Round 1

The main card opened with Adrian Yanez punishing Tony Kelley like he stole from his grandma. I mean it was a mauling from Jump Street. Every time Tony threw a kick, Yanez would catch it and light him up on the feet. He wobbled Kelley a few times before getting the TKO stoppage at just under four minutes of the first round. That’s five in a row for Yanez. Let’s get him a ranked opponent ASAP. Gregory Rodrigues got down to the business of knocking out Julian Marquez, taking care of business in under four minutes. This card has delivered epic knockouts tonight. I am an insanely happy fan right now. Guram Kutateladze showed a multi-faceted game against Damir Ismagulov, but it wasn’t enough. The two had an insanely close, technical battle that was punctuated by moments of big action but Ismagulov would win the split-decision. I would love to see these two rematch at some point. Joaquin Buckley defeated Albert Duraev by TKO after a fight that showed even further refinement of his ever-evolving skillset. He handled Duraev’s pressure and power and ended up getting the TKO in the third after the ringside physician stopped the fight due to a swollen left eye.

The co-main event featured yet another incredible finish, this time by Kevin Holland. The unmasked and uncaped crusader stopped a Dirty Bird in progress when he submitted Tim Means with a slick D’Arce choke in the second round. Up to that point, Holland was lighting Means up on the feet, staggering him several times. Outstanding performance from Holland and further reason to declare this card an immediate classic.

The headliner started a little slow in the first but picked up in round two. Emmet ended up with a cut over his left eye but it wasn’t causing any problems with his vision since it was on the brow ridge. The harder shots definitely belonged to Emmett and he likely took the first three rounds. Kattar had his moments and likely took the last two. Sensational fight that ultimately ended up being a split-decision that went to Emmett. Card of the year candidate.

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)