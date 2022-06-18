UFC Austin: Kattar vs. Emmett live results, discussion, play by play

Join us today on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, round scoring, and full play-by-play (main and co-main) as UFC on ESPN: Kattar vs. Emmett goes down in Austin, Texas.

The headliner comes in the featherweight division with title hopes at stake as contenders Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett face off in a five-rounder. Unfortunately the scheduled co-main event between Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon has been cancelled again on fight day, this time due to a Lauzon injury, so the new co-main will see Tim Means taking on Kevin Holland at welterweight.

A bantamweight (well, catchweight) fight between Adrian Yanez and Tony Kelley has been promoted to the main card due to the cancellation.

This is an ESPN+ show, and goes down at what has become the usual time for these types of shows. The seven-fight preliminary card will air on ESPN2 and ESPN+ and will kick off at 4pm ET/1pm PT. The six-fight main card will stay on ESPN+ and starts at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Let’s go!

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett

Kevin Holland vs. Tim Means

Joaquin Buckley vs. Albert Duraev

Damir Ismagulov vs. Guram Kutateladze

Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley

Preliminary Card (ESPN2, ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Natalia Silva

Court McGee vs. Jeremiah Wells

Ricardo Ramos vs. Daniel Chavez

Maria Oliveira vs. Gloria de Paula

Eddie Wineland vs. Cody Stamann

Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn

Roman Dolidze vs. Kyle Daukaus