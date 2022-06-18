Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon cancelled again after ‘freakiest, weirdest thing ever’

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon has been scratched on fight day for the second time in a matter of weeks.

Lauzon was not at the UFC Austin ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday due to what the UFC termed as “cramps,” but the fight was still on at the time. He’s since revealed on his Instagram vlog that his left knee had locked up while trying to put on his socks after the official weigh-ins, calling it “the freakiest, weirdest thing ever.” He said he “couldn’t stand, couldn’t walk at all,” and couldn’t put any weight on it. All attempts to work on that knee were unsuccessful, so inevitably that meant he could not make it to fight night.

“Sorry Cowboy, sorry everyone else. This sucks,” Lauzon added.

Last month, it was Cerrone who was withdrawn from the Lauzon fight at UFC 274 at the last minute due to illness.

Cerrone hasn’t won a fight since beating Al Iaquinta in May 2019, whereas Lauzon is coming off a win over Jonathan Pearce but that was also in 2019.

There’s no word yet on whether this fight will be rescheduled for a third time or if they’ll just move on given the injury to Lauzon.

The new UFC Austin co-main is a welterweight bout between Kevin Holland and Tim Means.