UFC Austin odds: Will Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett go the distance?

Texas’ Moody Center will be the setting for tonight’s UFC Austin event, which has the promotion’s #4 rated featherweight, Calvin Kattar, mixing it up with the #7 rated, Josh Emmett. The prelims are scheduled to kick off at 4:00 PM ET, with the main card getting underway at 7:00 PM ET. Now, let’s look at some betting odds.

Kattar is clocking in as a -240 betting favorite here, with a successful $100 wager at that line paying out a total of $141.67. As for Emmett, he is currently rocking an underdog tag of +200, with a $100 bet on him standing to see a total return of $300.

What’s interesting is that the bookies are a bit torn over whether or not the main event will be lasting all five rounds. The prop bet ‘Fight goes to decision’ is positioned with a favored line of -135, while the ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ selection ranges from -120 up to +100 — depending on where you look. This is why shopping around is highly recommended.

Will this match end early, though? Both fighters have had 10 UFC appearances, respectively, and both Kattar and Emmett have gone the distance in six of those outings. So historically speaking, Calvin and Josh are each involved in a UFC finish 40% of the time. It should be noted that Kattar has endured three five-round bouts, while Emmett has yet to see five-full UFC frames.

Another factor to consider is how hard to kill these top 145-pounders are. Emmett has only been stopped once in his career, and that was at the hands (and elbows) of Jeremy Stephens back at UFC on FOX 28 in 2018. Kattar has also only been finished one time, and that was by a James Jones RNC at EliteXC: Primetime way back in 2008. Outside of those two instances, the toughness of Josh and Calvin has been top notch. All things considered, it does seem like this particular pairing will see 25-minutes.

Check out the UFC Austin betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook: (Note: Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon has been cancelled)

