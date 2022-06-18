Logan Paul claims gun was drawn during confrontation with Dillon Danis

Logan Paul and his brother Jake Paul have been embroiled in a simmering beef with BJJ ace, and occasional MMA fighter, Dillon Danis for a number of years now. According to Paul, that feud almost blew up during a frightening incident in New York.

During an appearance on the Flagrant 2 podcast Logan claimed that, after a chance encounter, a gun was drawn by someone in Danis’ entourage and aimed at Paul’s friend and podcast co-host Mike Majlak.

“He’s one of the best jiu-jitsu guys in the world actually,” remarked Paul, referring to Danis (ht Sportskeeda). “Here in New York one time, because you know Dillon, me and Jake and all have been beefing for some time… We were at a party, this was when Dillon was on crutches, one of his boys pulled a gun on Mike.”

Thankfully cooler heads seemed to have prevailed in this incident.

Paul didn’t offer a date for when this encounter supposedly took place. Danis was pictured using crutches in early 2020.

Dillon Danis just arrived at the #UFC246 weigh-ins on crutches. As @TheBMartin reported earlier, he is out of his Bellator fight next week. pic.twitter.com/5FqKEVvxsa — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) January 17, 2020

Before announcing his intention to compete in MMA, Danis achieved a great deal of success on the BJJ circuit. Among his accolades are an IBJJF World No-Gi championship, two IBJJF Pan American No-Gi championships and four Grappling World championships.

Danis’ MMA debut was at Bellator 198 in 2018. He won that fight via first round toe hold. In 2019 he won his second MMA bout, at Bellator 222, via first round armbar. He has not competed since.

Last year Danis was charged with disorderly conduct after an incident at a New Jersey restaurant.