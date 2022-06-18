Beterbiev vs. Smith Jr: Live results, round by round updates, scoring, how to watch

It’s another big fight night at Madison Square Garden, albeit one inside the smaller Hulu Theater.

In the main event of Top Rank Boxing on ESPN, undefeated WBC and IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (17-0, 17 KOs) takes on WBO champion and native New Yorker Joe Smith Jr (28-3, 22 KOs) in a unification bout that promises to deliver a knockout.

These are two heavy-handed fighters but Beterbiev obviously hasn’t lost, and Smith Jr has only been stopped once. Even though Smith has the power that makes him a very formidable threat against just about anyone, he’s still a massive underdog to Beterbiev according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

This post will include full play-by-play for the headliner. Preliminary card action begins at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT on ESPN+, before the main card starts at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT on ESPN and ESPN+. The main event should start at around 11 PM ET/8 PM PT but it’ll probably be up to an hour later depending on length of co-main and the absurdly long features ESPN does to kill time.

Join as at Bloody Elbow for live results and play-by-play of the fight. Offer your opinion in the comment section!

ESPN/ESPN+ main card (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT)

Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr., 12 rounds, WBC/IBF/WBO Light Heavyweight World Titles

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Abraham Nova, 10 rounds, featherweight

ESPN+ prelims (6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT)

Bruce Carrington vs. Adrian Leyva, 6 rounds, featherweight

Jahi Tucker vs. D’Andre Smith, 6 rounds, welterweight

Floyd Diaz vs. Daniil Platonovschi, 6/4 rounds, junior featherweight

Troy Isley vs. Donte Stubbs, 6 rounds, middleweight

Kieran Molloy vs. Jonathan Ryan Burrs, 4 rounds, junior middleweight

Wendy Toussaint vs. Asinia Byfield, 8 rounds, junior middleweight

Jahyae Brown vs. Keane McMahon, 6 rounds, junior middleweight