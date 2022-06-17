Weigh-in results and video: Artur Beterbiev (175) vs. Joe Smith Jr (174.6) is official

We’ve got a title fight!

Undefeated WBC and IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (!7-0, 17 KOs) and WBO champion Joe Smith Jr (28-3, 22 KOs) were both either at or under the 175 lbs limit for Saturday night’s title unification matchup in Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. Beterbiev came in at 175 lbs on the nose, whereas New York’s Smith Jr was slightly under at 174.6 lbs.

No drama, no need for a lot of histrionics, just a fight that figures to be all-action and unlikely to go the distance. There weren’t any weight issues on the undercard either, so we’re all set for Saturday!

Watch the video at the top of the page.

Full weigh-in results below:

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 10 PM ET)

Artur Beterbiev (175) vs. Joe Smith Jr (174.6)

Robeisy Ramirez (125.8) vs. Abraham Nova (125.4)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 6:30 PM ET)

Bruce Carrington (127.4) vs. Adrian Leyva (127.4)

Jahi Tucker (147.8) vs. D’Andre Smith (147.6)

Floyd Diaz (121.6) vs. Daniil Platonovschi (122)

Troy Isley (158.6) vs. Donte Stubbs (161.6)

Wendy Toussaint (152.2) vs. Asinia Byfield (152.8)

Jahyae Brown (153.2) vs. Keane McMahon (152.6)