UFC Austin: Kattar vs. Emmett preview - Potential title implications on the line

I’ve heard a lot of people singing high praise for the main card of UFC Austin. While I think it’s a good card with a main event of Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett that seems very likely to deliver the goods, I’m of the opinion it’s getting a bit more praise than it deserves.

Maybe there’s some recency bias coming from me given UFC 275 delivered in just about every way imaginable, but I fear there’s some fights on the main card that could be major duds. Perhaps most exemplary is the co-main event between Donald Cerrone. Once upon a time, this is a fight fans would have salivated over. Now, there’s a great fear of fans developing a sad feeling at the end of the fight. Don’t get me wrong, if they’re going to continue to fight, I like the idea of them facing someone else as over-the-hill as they are. But it doesn’t make it any easier to see beloved favorites perform at levels that are a shell of their former selves. Here’s hoping they can both deliver one more time.

Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett, Featherweight

Kattar is a perfect example of how much mental acuity counts for in the fighting game. Kattar has never been a special athlete. Nor does he possess heart-stopping power. Sure, he does have a long and lanky frame that he knows how to use to great extent, but it’s rare for someone who relies on being tall to climb to the heights Kattar has. It takes a high level of craft to use it as well as Kattar does. Perhaps most indicative is how Kattar endured an all-time beatdown at the hands of Max Holloway – going all five rounds in the process – and rebounded to give Giga Chikadze a hell of a beatdown himself. That takes a very strong mind to come back in that manner.

There isn’t an area that could be qualified as a major weakness for Kattar either. If an opponent gives him the opening, he can hit a takedown. Once the fight hits the mat, Kattar is about as fundamentally sound as it gets. Granted, Kattar hasn’t secured a submission win since 2009, but he’s always been more focused on position over submission and pounding out his opponents once the desired position is achieved. Good luck doing the same to him. If one were forced to identify a weakness on him, I suppose it would be his striking defense. After all, it’s hard to believe someone would absorb 445 significant strikes in a contest if they’re defensively sound, right?

Two things there: one doesn’t land that many strikes unless they are a truly special fighter. Holloway is. Secondly, Kattar was forced to open himself up in hopes of outdueling Holloway. He wasn’t going to win sitting on the outside trying to avoid Holloway’s offense. That isn’t to say Kattar is a defensive savant, but it would be incorrect to say it’s a gaping hole in his armor. Regardless, the question is whether it is porous enough for Emmett to make a clean connection to Kattar’s jaw with his fist.

That feels like the only way Emmett is going to win this. The longtime Team Alpha Male product does pack an exceptional amount of power in his fists – perhaps more than anyone else at featherweight – and has made noticeable leaps in his timing and technique since entering the UFC. In other words, he’s never truly out of a fight with the type of power he has. In one of the craziest statistics I can think of, Emmett has secured a knockdown in all seven of his fights at featherweight. We’re not talking about heavyweight; this is talking about guys cutting down to 145. That’s freaking nuts.

However, as Emmett has climbed the rankings, he has become more one-dimensional. Sure, he has gone the distance and won in his last two fights, but he was also outstruck in significant strikes in each contest. Not by much in either case, but he was reliant on his very noticeable power being the difference in the eyes of the judges. It used to be that he could fall back on his credentialed wrestling. The problem is he has barely utilized it since moving to featherweight. Emmett may not be tall, but he is THICK. I’m sure the weight cut for him is brutal. Given that he has faded down the stretch of his three round fights in which he barely utilizes traditional wrestling, it seems foolish to believe he might look to do that in a five-round contest, especially given Kattar tends build momentum as the fight goes.

Another phase that I feel is getting overlooked is the tendency of Emmett’s body to break down. The 37-year-old has had several long stretches between fights. Granted, he has shown the ability to tough it out and win as he did when his knee gave out against Shane Burgos. But fighters overcoming a severe injury in the course of a fight to win is the exception, not the rule.

Emmett only has one avenue to victory. Don’t get me wrong, that is a very wide avenue. But there are multiple paths to victory for Kattar. While Kattar doesn’t come to mind when talking about the heaviest-handed 145ers, it’s not like he’s lacking in that department. Just ask Jeremy Stephens. I could even see Kattar securing a GnP stoppage. Sure, Emmett has been traditionally tough to take down. But it comes back to the five rounds again. If Kattar operates at his typical high pace, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Emmett fade down the stretch, Kattar securing the available takedown, and pounding him out. After all, Kattar’s GnP may be the most underrated part of his game. A bet on Emmett to win via KO isn’t crazy, but any other bet on him would be unlikely to cash. Kattar’s volume and stamina should give him the victory. Kattar via TKO of RD5