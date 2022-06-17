PFL 2022 regular season, Week 4: Collard vs. Martinez results and discussion

The 2022 season of the Professional Fighters League has resumed!

Week 4 of the regular season happens tonight (Jun 17) in Atlanta, GA and features a main event between the always entertaining Clay Collard and Jonathan Martinez. In the co-main event, reigning light heavyweight champion Antonio Carlos Junior takes on Bruce Souto.

If you’re unfamiliar with the PFL points system for the regular season: everyone competes twice, with three five-minute rounds (but no elbows), and the points system works as follows:

Win - 3 pts

First round stoppage - 3 bonus pts

Second round stoppage - 2 bonus pts

Third round stoppage - 1 bonus pt

Draw - 1 pt for each fighter

Loss - 0 points

Week 4 is all about the lightweights and light heavyweights, and Bloody Elbow is the place to be to discuss the event. This is the second and final regular season matchup for almost all of these fighters so playoff spots are on the line. The prelims begin at 7 PM ET on ESPN+ and followed by the main card at 10 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+. International viewers can find their outlet here.

The fight card is as follows:

Main Card (10 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Clay Collard vs. Alexander Martinez

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Bruce Souto

Raush Manfio vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Jeremy Stephens vs. Myles Price

Preliminary Card (7 PM ET, ESPN+)

Omari Akhmedov vs. Teodoras Aukstuolis

Natan Schulte vs. Marcin Held

Emiliano Sordi vs. Delan Monte

Robert Wilkinson vs. Viktor Pesta

Marthin Hamlet vs. Josh Silveira

Jacob Childers vs. Nate Jennerman (non-tournament bout)

Standings