UFC Austin: Kattar vs. Emmett weigh-in live stream

The UFC is back on the road this weekend with an offering from the Moody Center in Austin, TX. The promotion has served up a featherweight clash between Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett as the main event for this one.

The co-main includes two of the company’s longest serving veterans, Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon. The card is actually stacked with Octagon veterans. The main card has Tim Means vs. Kevin Holland and the prelims feature Court McGee vs. Jeremiah Wells and Cody Stamman vs. Eddie Wineland.

This card also features appearances by viral knockout sensation Joaquin Buckley (who takes on Albert Duraev) and Tony Kelley vs. Adrian Yanez. Kelley appears on the card despite being caught uttering racist advice in the corner of Andrea Lee last month, so much for cancel culture, right?

But before any of these fights happen, we need to get through the weigh-ins (where pretty much anything can happen). The weigh-ins for this one go at 10 AM ET. We’ll have the live results right here.

You can watch the ceremonial weigh-ins below. That stream starts at 5PM ET.

Full results:

Main card (7PM ET on ESPN/ESPN+):

Featherweight: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett

Lightweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

Welterweight: Tim Means vs. Kevin Holland

Middleweight: Joaquin Buckley vs. Albert Duraev

Lightweight: Damir Ismagulov vs. Guram Kutateladze

Middleweight: Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Prelim card (4PM ET on ESPN/ESPN+):

Bantamweight: Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley

Flyweight: Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Natalia Silva

Welterweight: Jeremiah Wells vs. Court McGee

Featherweight: Danny Chavez vs. Ricardo Ramos

Strawweight: Gloria de Paula vs. Maria Oliveira

Bantamweight: Cody Stamann vs. Eddie Wineland

Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn

Middleweight: Kyle Daukaus vs. Roman Dolidze