UFC’s Zabit Magomedsharipov explains retirement: ‘I don’t feel the way I used to’

Zabit Magomedsharipov has explained his decision to retire from mixed martial arts competition.

The former UFC featherweight contender recently notified the promotion of his retirement, ending his professional career at 18-1 overall. Magomedsharipov won all six of his UFC fights, with his most recent one being a unanimous decision against Calvin Kattar in a ‘Fight of the Night’ awarded appearance at UFC on ESPN+ 21 over two years ago.

Plagued by serious health issues and canceled fights, Magomedsharipov has not fought since his win over Kattar. Though he was said to resume training again in anticipation of a return, the 31-year-old revealed on social media that the aforementioned reasons were why he decided against it.

“Assalamu alaikum friends! I know that many of you were waiting for my return, there was not a single day that someone did not ask when is my next fight was,” wrote Magomedsharipov on Instagram. “But I decided to end my pro sports career.

“Disruptions of fights, then health problems — all this did not allow me to perform/fight earlier,” continued Magomedsharipov. “I have recovered now, but I don’t feel the way I used to. Thank you to everyone who has supported me for such a long time. I didn’t have time to become a champion, but I think, even without this, I hope I was able to please/entertain you. I cease to be an active athlete, but I do not leave the sport. I have something and with whom to share my knowledge. So don’t say goodbye, friends!”

Magomedsharipov has already hinted at his post-fight career as a doctor. The former Absolute Championship Berkut (ACB) featherweight champion shared a photo of himself in a Doctors of the World office this past April.

Given his suggestion that he would still be involved in the sport, Magomedsharipov may be seen cornering his younger brother, Khasan, who fights under the Bellator MMA banner.