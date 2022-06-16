Prochazka hails Blachowicz as ‘the most dangerous man’ in the division, wants to fight him in Europe

Newly-crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka would love to defend his title against Jan Blachowicz following his stunning fifth-round submission of Glover Teixeira at UFC 275.

Prochazka doesn’t want Teixeira to feel disrespected by his comments following their Fight of the Year candidate in Singapore but feels Blachowicz is “the most dangerous” challenger in the division right now and would make for a really exciting matchup.

“I think the most dangerous man here in the light heavyweight division, after me, under me, there is Jan Blachowicz — and I think he can be the next challenger of me,” Prochazka told Ariel Helwani during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour (h/t MMA Fighting). “But still, I have to keep respect for Glover. So one other [option] is to offer the Glover rematch, and the second thing is to fight Jan Blachowicz. I have to make a decision in that, but still, yeah, I have to talk with the UFC and my manager as well, what will be the best step.”

Prochazka, who hails from the Czech Republic, was greeted by thousands of Czech Republican fans following his victory over Teixeira and feels the UFC could market a huge event in Europe — perhaps ‘Czech Republic vs. Poland’ — with him and Blachowciz as the main event.

“Man, that’s something that I’m thinking about, because I think for the Euro [audience], that will be the biggest, biggest, biggest [event] ever of the martial arts,” Prochazka said. “Because me and him, Polish and Czech Republic, they are next to [each other]. I will be ready and I will win. It doesn’t matter [how], whatever it takes.”

“My preference is to do that [next fight] here in Czech Republic. But who knows?” he added. Like I said, I have to talk with the UFC [about] what will be the best case.”

Prochazka’s title victory last weekend saw the 29-year-old extend his winning streak to thirteen fights and crack the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings, where he stands at No. 11. He is the only Czech Republican champion in UFC history.