Newly retired Joanna Jedrzejczyk is all over the UFC record book

Joanna Jedrzejczyk had a 6-0 professional MMA record when she joined the UFC in 2014. Before she signed with the promotion, Jedrzejczyk spent several years competing in kickboxing and Muay Thai, where she won several world championships. It didn’t take Jedrzejczyk long to add the UFC strawweight title to her trophy case. She won that title in her third fight with the UFC. Jedrzejczyk would defend that title five times before dropping that title in 2017. The former champion retired on Saturday night after a knockout loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 275.
Jedrzejczyk never regained the title, but it wasn’t through lack of effort. She fought for that belt twice in the later years of her career, but she fell short of wresting the title from Rose Namajunas and Zhang. Despite those losses and a career that closed on a 2-5 run, Jedrzejczyk never stopped adding to her legacy.
With her career behind her, Jedrzejczyk’s name is etched in the overall UFC record book and especially in the UFC strawweight division, where her presence will be long felt.
While Jedrzejczyk was a solid mixed martial artist, she never strayed far from her striking base as evidenced by the fact that only Max Holloway (2,848) and Frankie Edgar (1,799) have landed more significant strikes in UFC than Jedrzejczyk, who finished her UFC run with a total of 1,754 significant strikes.
Have a seat, grab a beverage and a snack and peruse the long list of achievements from Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s extraordinarily successful UFC career.
Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s UFC records
|Overall UFC records
|Jedrzejczyk ranks first in UFC history with an average fight time of 18:37
|Jedrzejczyk ranks third in UFC history with 1,754 significant strikes landed
|Jedrzejczyk is tied for 10th in UFC history with six-title fight wins
|Jedrzejczyk ranks 10th in UFC history with a striking differential of plus 3.03
|Jedrzejczyk ranks 10th in UFC history with 1,987 total strikes landed
|Overall UFC single fight records
|Jedrzejczyk ranks first in UFC history with 76 leg kicks landed - UFC Tampa vs. Michelle Waterson
|Jedrzejczyk is tied for third in UFC history with 75 leg kicks landed - UFC 211 vs. Jessica Andrade
|Jedrzejczyk ranks fourth in UFC history with 89 total leg strikes landed - UFC Tampa vs. Michelle Waterson
|Jedrzejczyk is tied for fourth in UFC history with a plus 142 striking dfferential - UFC 211 vs. Jessica Andrade
|Jedrzejczyk ranks fifth in UFC history with 70 leg kicks landed - UFC 193 vs. Valerie Letourneau
|Jedrzejczyk ranks seventh in UFC history with 203 distance strikes landed - UFC 193 vs. Valerie Letourneau
|Jedrzejczyk ranks eighth in UFC history with a plus 122 striking dfferential - UFC Tampa vs. Michelle Waterson
|Jedrzejczyk ranks eighth in UFC history with 225 significant strikes landed - UFC 211 vs. Jessica Andrade
|Jedrzejczyk ranks eighth in UFC history with 220 significant strikes landed - UFC 193 vs. Valerie Letourneau
|Jedrzejczyk ranks ninth in UFC history with a plus 121 striking dfferential - UFC 205 vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Jedrzejczyk ranks ninth in UFC history with 64 leg kicks landed - UFC 205 vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Jedrzejczyk ranks 10th in UFC history with 441 significant strikes attempted - UFC 193 vs. Valerie Letourneau
|Jedrzejczyk ranks 10th in UFC history with 193 distance strikes landed - UFC 211 vs. Jessica Andrade
|Jedrzejczyk ranks 10th in UFC history with 76 total leg strikes landed - UFC 211 vs. Jessica Andrade
|Overall UFC strawweight records
|Jedrzejczyk ranks first in UFC strawweight history with 1,863 total strikes landed
|Jedrzejczyk ranks first in UFC strawweight history with 1,676 significant strikes landed
|Jedrzejczyk ranks first in UFC strawweight history with a plus 3.37 striking differential
|Jedrzejczyk ranks first in UFC strawweight history with an eight-fight winning streak
|Jedrzejczyk ranks first in UFC strawweight history with six title fight wins
|Jedrzejczyk ranks first in UFC strawweight history in longest average fight time at 18:09
|Jedrzejczyk ranks first in UFC strawweight history in takedown defense at 82 percent
|Jedrzejczyk is tied for first in UFC strawweight history with 10 wins
|Jedrzejczyk is tied for first in UFC strawweight history with eight decision wins
|Jedrzejczyk ranks second in UFC strawweight history in significant strikes landed per minute at 6.59
|Jedrzejczyk ranks second in UFC strawweight history in total fight time at 4:14:10
|Jedrzejczyk is tied for second in UFC strawweight history with two knockout wins
|Jedrzejczyk ranks third in UFC strawweight history with a striking defense of 63.6 percent
|Jedrzejczyk is tied for third in UFC strawweight history with four fight-night bonuses
|Jedrzejczyk is tied for fourth in UFC strawweight history with 14 total fights
|Jedrzejczyk ranks fifth in UFC strawweight history with 0.29 knockdowns landed per 15 minutes
|Jedrzejczyk ranks sixth in UFC strawweight history with a significant srtriking accuracy of 49.4 percent
|Jedrzejczyk ranks eighth in UFC strawweight history in bottom position percentage at 5.58 percent
|UFC strawweight single fight records
|Jedrzejczyk ranks first in UFC strawweight history with plus 142 striking differential - UFC 211 vs. Jessica Andrade
|Jedrzejczyk ranks first in UFC strawweight history with 225 significant strikes landed - UFC 211 vs. Jessica Andrade
|Jedrzejczyk ranks first in UFC strawweight history with 441 significant strikes attempted - UFC 193 vs. Valerie Letourneau
|Jedrzejczyk ranks first in UFC strawweight history with 203 distance strikes landed - UFC 193 vs. Valerie Letourneau
|Jedrzejczyk is tied for first in UFC strawweight history with 54 significant body strikes landed - UFC Tampa vs. Michelle Waterson
|Jedrzejczyk ranks first in UFC strawweight history with 76 leg kicks landed - UFC Tampa vs. Michelle Waterson
|Jedrzejczyk ranks first in UFC strawweight history with 448 total strikes attempted - UFC 193 vs. Valerie Letourneau
|Jedrzejczyk ranks first in UFC strawweight history with 89 total leg strikes landed - UFC Tampa vs. Michelle Waterson
|Jedrzejczyk ranks second in UFC strawweight history with plus 122 striking differential - UFC Tampa vs. Michelle Waterson
|Jedrzejczyk ranks second in UFC strawweight history with 220 significant strikes landed - UFC 193 vs. Valerie Letourneau
|Jedrzejczyk ranks second in UFC strawweight history with 193 distance strikes landed - UFC 211 vs. Jessica Andrade
|Jedrzejczyk ranks second in UFC strawweight history with 112 significant head strikes landed - TUF 23 Finale vs. Claudia Gadelha
|Jedrzejczyk ranks second in UFC strawweight history with 75 leg kicks landed - UFC 211 vs. Jessica Andrade
|Jedrzejczyk ranks second in UFC strawweight history with 230 total strikes landed - UFC 211 vs. Jessica Andrade
|Jedrzejczyk ranks third in UFC strawweight history with plus 121 striking differential - UFC 205 vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Jedrzejczyk ranks third in UFC strawweight history with 186 significant strikes landed - UFC 248 Zhang Weili
|Jedrzejczyk ranks third in UFC strawweight history with 171 distance strikes landed - UFC 248 Zhang Weili
|Jedrzejczyk is tied for third in UFC strawweight history with 53 significant body strikes landed - UFC 193 vs. Valerie Letourneau
|Jedrzejczyk ranks third in UFC strawweight history with 70 leg kicks landed - UFC 193 vs. Valerie Letourneau
|Jedrzejczyk is tied for third in UFC strawweight history with 227 total strikes landed - UFC 193 vs. Valerie Letourneau
|Jedrzejczyk ranks third in UFC strawweight history with 76 total leg strikes landed - UFC 211 vs. Jessica Andrade
|Jedrzejczyk ranks fourth in UFC strawweight history with plus 117 striking differential - UFC 193 vs. Valerie Letourneau
|Jedrzejczyk ranks fourth in UFC strawweight history with 180 significant strikes landed - UFC Tampa vs. Michelle Waterson
|Jedrzejczyk is tied for fourth in UFC strawweight history with 360 significant strikes attempted - UFC 205 vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Jedrzejczyk is tied for fourth in UFC strawweight history with 360 significant strikes attempted - UFC 248 Zhang Weili
|Jedrzejczyk ranks fourth in UFC strawweight history with 101 significant head strikes landed - UFC 211 vs. Jessica Andrade
|Jedrzejczyk ranks fourth in UFC strawweight history with 64 leg kicks landed - UFC 205 vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Jedrzejczyk ranks fourth in UFC strawweight history with 372 total strikes attempted - UFC 223 vs. Rose Namajunas
|Jedrzejczyk ranks fourth in UFC strawweight history with 72 total body strikes landed - UFC Tampa vs. Michelle Waterson
|Jedrzejczyk ranks fourth in UFC strawweight history with 72 total leg strikes landed - UFC 193 vs. Valerie Letourneau
|Jedrzejczyk ranks fifth in UFC strawweight history with plus 113 striking differential - TUF 23 Finale vs. Claudia Gadelha
|Jedrzejczyk ranks fifth in UFC strawweight history with 176 significant strikes landed - TUF 23 Finale vs. Claudia Gadelha
|Jedrzejczyk ranks fifth in UFC strawweight history with 146 distance strikes landed - TUF 23 Finale vs. Claudia Gadelha
|Jedrzejczyk ranks fifth in UFC strawweight history with 48 significant clinch strikes landed - UFC Tampa vs. Michelle Waterson
|Jedrzejczyk ranks fifth in UFC strawweight history with 58 leg kicks landed - UFC 248 Zhang Weili
|Jedrzejczyk ranks fifth in UFC strawweight history with 226 total strikes landed - UFC Tampa vs. Michelle Waterson
|Jedrzejczyk ranks fifth in UFC strawweight history with 371 total strikes attempted - UFC 205 vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Jedrzejczyk ranks fifth in UFC strawweight history with 64 total leg strikes landed - UFC 205 vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Jedrzejczyk ranks sixth in UFC strawweight history with plus 101 striking differential - UFC Berlin vs. Jessica Penne
|Jedrzejczyk ranks sixth in UFC strawweight history with 171 significant strikes landed - UFC 205 vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Jedrzejczyk ranks sixth in UFC strawweight history with 356 significant strikes attempted - UFC 223 vs. Rose Namajunas
|Jedrzejczyk ranks sixth in UFC strawweight history with 97 significant head strikes landed - UFC 193 vs. Valerie Letourneau
|Jedrzejczyk ranks sixth in UFC strawweight history with 49 significant body strikes landed - UFC 211 vs. Jessica Andrade
|Jedrzejczyk ranks sixth in UFC strawweight history with 370 total strikes attempted - UFC 248 Zhang Weili
|Jedrzejczyk ranks sixth in UFC strawweight history with 94 clinch strikes landed - UFC Tampa vs. Michelle Waterson
|Jedrzejczyk is tied for sixth in UFC strawweight history with 58 total leg strikes landed - UFC 248 Zhang Weili
|Jedrzejczyk ranks seventh in UFC strawweight history with 352 significant strikes attempted - UFC 211 vs. Jessica Andrade
|Jedrzejczyk is tied for seventh in UFC strawweight history with 135 distance strikes landed - UFC 223 vs. Rose Namajunas
|Jedrzejczyk ranks seventh in UFC strawweight history with 45 significant clinch strikes landed - UFC 205 vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Jedrzejczyk is tied for seventh in UFC strawweight history with 96 significant head strikes landed - UFC 248 Zhang Weili
|Jedrzejczyk ranks seventh in UFC strawweight history with 54 leg kicks landed - UFC 223 vs. Rose Namajunas
|Jedrzejczyk ranks seventh in UFC strawweight history with 128 total head strikes landed - TUF 23 Finale vs. Claudia Gadelha
|Jedrzejczyk ranks eighth in UFC strawweight history with 44 significant body strikes landed - UFC 205 vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Jedrzejczyk ranks eighth in UFC strawweight history with 196 total strikes landed - UFC 248 Zhang Weili
|Jedrzejczyk ranks eighth in UFC strawweight history with 54 total leg strikes landed - UFC 223 vs. Rose Namajunas
|Jedrzejczyk ranks ninth in UFC strawweight history with 132 distance strikes landed - UFC Tampa vs. Michelle Waterson
|Jedrzejczyk ranks ninth in UFC strawweight history with 194 total strikes landed - TUF 23 Finale vs. Claudia Gadelha
|Jedrzejczyk ranks ninth in UFC strawweight history with 357 total strikes attempted - UFC 211 vs. Jessica Andrade
|Jedrzejczyk ranks ninth in UFC strawweight history with 57 total body strikes landed - UFC 193 vs. Valerie Letourneau
|Jedrzejczyk ranks 10th in UFC strawweight history with 145 significant strikes landed - UFC 223 vs. Rose Namajunas
|Jedrzejczyk ranks 10th in UFC strawweight history with 181 total strikes landed - UFC 205 vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|UFC women's strawweight single round records
|Jedrzejczyk ranks first in UFC strawweight history with 69 significants strikes landed - TUF 23 Finale vs. Claudia Gadelha - Rd 4
|Jedrzejczyk is tied for sixth in UFC strawweight history with 57 significants strikes landed - UFC Berlin vs. Jessica Penne - Rd 2
|Jedrzejczyk is tied for sixth in UFC strawweight history with 57 significants strikes landed - UFC 193 vs. Valerie Letourneau - Rd 5
