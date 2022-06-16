Newly retired Joanna Jedrzejczyk is all over the UFC record book

Joanna Jedrzejczyk had a 6-0 professional MMA record when she joined the UFC in 2014. Before she signed with the promotion, Jedrzejczyk spent several years competing in kickboxing and Muay Thai, where she won several world championships. It didn’t take Jedrzejczyk long to add the UFC strawweight title to her trophy case. She won that title in her third fight with the UFC. Jedrzejczyk would defend that title five times before dropping that title in 2017. The former champion retired on Saturday night after a knockout loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 275.

Jedrzejczyk never regained the title, but it wasn’t through lack of effort. She fought for that belt twice in the later years of her career, but she fell short of wresting the title from Rose Namajunas and Zhang. Despite those losses and a career that closed on a 2-5 run, Jedrzejczyk never stopped adding to her legacy.

With her career behind her, Jedrzejczyk’s name is etched in the overall UFC record book and especially in the UFC strawweight division, where her presence will be long felt.

While Jedrzejczyk was a solid mixed martial artist, she never strayed far from her striking base as evidenced by the fact that only Max Holloway (2,848) and Frankie Edgar (1,799) have landed more significant strikes in UFC than Jedrzejczyk, who finished her UFC run with a total of 1,754 significant strikes.

Have a seat, grab a beverage and a snack and peruse the long list of achievements from Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s extraordinarily successful UFC career.