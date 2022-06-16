The UFC is headed to Austin this week with a top quality Fight Night offering. The main event features a battle of hard-hitting featherweights, as Josh Emmett takes on top contender Calvin Kattar in a surefire action bout. Couple that with a longtime fan-favorite matchup between Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon, as well as Kevin Holland vs. Tim Means, Joaquin Buckley, and Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodriguez and this card is absolutely sure to thrill.
Here’s a look at the UFC Austin fight card as it stood at the time of recording:
ESPN MAIN CARD | 7pm/4pm ET&PT
Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett
Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon
Kevin Holland vs. Tim Means
Joaquin Buckley vs. Albert Duraev
Damir Ismagulov vs. Guram Kutateladze
Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodrigues
ESPN NEWS PRELIMS | 4pm/1pm ET&PT
Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley
Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Natalia Silva
Court McGee vs. Jeremiah Wells
Ricardo Ramos vs. Danny Chavez
Maria Oliveira vs. Gloria de Paula
Eddie Wineland vs. Cody Stamann
Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn
Roman Dolidze vs. Kyle Daukaus
