The UFC is headed to Austin this week with a top quality Fight Night offering. The main event features a battle of hard-hitting featherweights, as Josh Emmett takes on top contender Calvin Kattar in a surefire action bout. Couple that with a longtime fan-favorite matchup between Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon, as well as Kevin Holland vs. Tim Means, Joaquin Buckley, and Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodriguez and this card is absolutely sure to thrill.

For fans interested in diving deeper into the undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

Here’s a look at the UFC Austin fight card as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN MAIN CARD | 7pm/4pm ET&PT

Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

Kevin Holland vs. Tim Means

Joaquin Buckley vs. Albert Duraev

Damir Ismagulov vs. Guram Kutateladze

Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodrigues

ESPN NEWS PRELIMS | 4pm/1pm ET&PT

Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Natalia Silva

Court McGee vs. Jeremiah Wells

Ricardo Ramos vs. Danny Chavez

Maria Oliveira vs. Gloria de Paula

Eddie Wineland vs. Cody Stamann

Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn

Roman Dolidze vs. Kyle Daukaus

