‘Two against two’ - Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till want Smesh Bros vs Diaz Bros tag-team match

Who is the baddest duo in MMA — Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz or ‘The Smesh Bros’ Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till?

Khamzat posed this question during a recent episode of the Blockparty podcast where ‘Borz’ suggested a tag-team matchup between The Smesh Bros and The Diaz Bros to determine the ‘baddest motherf-ckers’ in the UFC.

“I can take his [Nate Diaz] brother as well. Take his f*****g brother, I can take his brother and smash him too,” Khamzat said (h/t Sportskeeda). “First time in the UFC, two against two. We’re gonna smash them. There are two kings here. Me and my brother, the English king as well [Darren Till].”

Tag-team matchups will never find a home in the UFC, but some European and Asian promotions are keen to host these kinds of freakshow fights overseas.

Till partnered with Khamzat in search of a new training partner following his submission defeat to Derek Brunson at UFC Vegas 36, and the two have been ‘bros’ ever since.

Chimaev is in search of a new opponent following his hard-fought decision victory over Gilbert Burns, while Till is preparing to take on No. 7-ranked middleweight Jack Hermansson at the upcoming UFC London card on July 23.

As for Nick and Nate Diaz, the former would like to fight again by the end of the year, while the latter is desperately looking to close out his UFC contract in search of competition elsewhere.