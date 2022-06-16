UFC parts ways with Askar Mozharov after fraudulent record debacle

Askar Mozharov is no longer with the UFC. The ‘Black Jaguar’, or as BE resident cartoonist Chris Rini calls him ‘Cosplay McGregor’, fought and lost at UFC Vegas 56 this month after a bizarre story emerged about his fighting record.

News of Mozharov’s release came via UFC Roster Watch on Twitter. The news regarding Mozharov’s fighting record, which was slashed in the lead-up to his UFC debut, came via Sherdog, who released a detailed report on what they claimed was Mozharov and his team’s attempts to defraud Sherdog’s Fight Finder staff.

❌ Fighter removed: Askar Mozharov — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) June 15, 2022

After Sherdog conducted a thorough audit of Mozharov’s history, the well respected fight database erased the Ukranian’s 25-7 record and changed it to 18-13.

That change came about after Sherdog discovered that Mozharov had legally changed his name from Arthur Shadakov. In addition to moving on from the name Shadakov, Mozharov and his team are accused of trying to move on from Shadakov’s old losing fight record, too.

Sherdog has also claimed that, after the name change, Mozharov and his team tried to stop losses appearing on his record by claiming that he never competed at the events he lost at (despite there being video evidence that he had fought and lost).

Sherdog also claimed that team Mozharov submitted non-existent wins to the site to further boost his record.

Mozharov’s record now sits at 19-13 with Sherdog, after he was TKO’d by Alonzo Menifield in the first round of their fight at the UFC APEX two weeks ago. It seems unlikely this one will get expunged or that we’ll see Mozharov in the Octagon ever again.