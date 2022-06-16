Rafael dos Anjos: ‘My plan is to pressure’ Rafael Fiziev in UFC Vegas 58 main event

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos has one of the most dangerous rising prospects in the division for his next outing. Paired up against Rafael Fiziev for a bout now scheduled for July 9, the Brazilian believes his experience in five-round bouts might play a factor in the fight.

In an interview with Ag Fight, Rafael explained how he intends to put on a pressure-heavy performance, in order to see how Fiziev, who’s never had a five-round main event before, handles it over the course of 25 minutes. Although the Brazilian knows his opponent is a dangerous striker, his intention is to not let ‘Ataman’ feel comfortable at any given point in the Octagon.

“You can expect a fight with a lot of action,” dos Anjos said. “I want to test his skills in a five-round fight, since it’s the first time he has a fight like that. My plan is to pressure right from the start. I know he’s quick and I won’t be as fast as him, but I believe the pressure I’m able to put on will make a difference.

“I’ll try to land some hard shots, get some takedowns and give him no room to move.”

Currently on a two-fight winning streak, Dos Anjos (31-13) scored a couple of decision wins, over Renato Moicano and Paul Felder in his most recent outings. The 37-year-old’s last defeat happened in January 2020, when he dropped a unanimous decision to Michael Chiesa, in his last welterweight bout.

Now, Dos Anjos is expected to take on Fiziev at UFC Vegas 58’s main event, on July 9. The card is scheduled to take place at the UFC Apex, in Las Vegas, Nevada.