UFC Austin fight card preview: Can Adrian Yanez go five for five on Performance Bonuses?

The prelims of UFC Austin are – as usual – a mixed bag. There’s a couple of fights that I don’t care for. Not that they are poorly matched or don’t make sense, but they involve fighters I don’t see going anywhere. However, there are other fights that have me raising my eyebrows. While I’m puzzled by the opponent the UFC matchmakers settled on for Adrian Yanez, that doesn’t mean I’m not interested in watching the youngster doing his thing. Plus, there’s a middleweight contest that I would say is more deserving of a spot on the main card than some of the other contests populating that position on the card.

I will forewarn that the eight preliminary fights – 14 overall for the card – could prove to be too much for some, but I would highly recommend tuning in for the final prelim with Yanez. After all, he has picked up a Performance Bonus in each of his UFC contests.