Deiveson Figueiredo eyes permanent move to bantamweight: ‘I see fear’ in Aljamain Sterling’s eyes

The UFC flyweight champion knows his days in the division are counting down. Although he still intends to stay there for a few more bouts, Deiveson Figueiredo is aware that as his age advances, cutting weight will become a bigger ordeal each time he decides to stay at 125 pounds. However, ‘Deus da Guerra’ does not consider the change to be bad news.

In an interview with Combate, the Brazilian that he welcomes the move up to bantamweight, and even targets a title fight against current champion Aljamain Sterling. Nevertheless, Figueiredo believes he still has two or three more fights at flyweight before going up.

“I won’t be able to cut weight for flyweight when I turn 35,” Figueiredo said. “It will just not be possible. I plan to have two or three more title defenses in one year, then I’ll move up to bantamweight. Because of what I represent, I think I deserve an immediate title shot. I want to face the champion. I see fear in his eyes. I know he doesn’t want to fight me. I’m sure we’d put on a great fight and I’d become champion when that happens.”

In his last outing, Figueiredo (21-2-1) defeated Moreno via unanimous decision in their trilogy bout, back in January. Before that, the Mexican finished Deiveson by submission in June 2021. In their first fight, the pair fought to a majority draw, back in December 2020.

For the time being, the 34-year-old has no bouts lined up, while he still nurses hand injuries that prevented him from fighting again after his latest victory.

Meanwhile, Moreno is expected to take on Kara-France for the interim flyweight belt at UFC 277’s co-main event, on July 30, in Dallas, Texas. The card is scheduled to be headlined by a women’s bantamweight title fight between champion Julianna Pena and former title-holder Amanda Nunes.