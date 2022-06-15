Manager backs Kamaru Usman to beat UFC light heavyweights Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz is making the rounds on social media after claiming that UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has what it takes to compete at light heavyweight.

Abdelaziz, who manages Usman at Dominance MMA, believes his client not only has what it takes to compete at 205 but that ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is more than capable of winning gold at that weight class, too.

Abdelaziz commented that Usman could beat either Jiri Prochazka or Glover Teixeira after rewatching the UFC 275 main event where Prochazka submitted Teixeira in the fifth round to capture the light heavyweight title.

“I just rewatched the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship, I believe @USMAN84kg will beat Jiri, Jan and Glover. Not talking trash, but this is real,” Abdelaziz Tweeted on Monday.

Usman has ruled out a move to middleweight so long as fellow Nigerian Israel Adesanya sits atop the throne, leaving the door open for a possible move up to light heavyweight, where he would be at a significant size disadvantage.

However, before there’s any talk of Usman moving up in weight, the pound-for-pound king must first get past top-three welterweight Leon Edwards. Usman will meet Edwards in the UFC 278 main event where the former will put his welterweight title up for grabs at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Aug. 20.