Jared Cannonier ‘planning on neutralizing’ Israel Adesanya, won’t be goaded into a striking battle

Jared Cannonier believes he will be the first middleweight to provide the winning formula to beat Israel Adesanya at UFC 276.

‘The Killa Gorilla’ claims the key is to not get sucked into ‘The Last Stylebender’s’ game and to avoid a striking battle at all costs.

Cannonier believes he will succeed where Adesanya’s previous opponents failed and is confident in his ability to neutralize the latter’s striking on July 2.

“There’s gonna be a lot of technique being employed. It’s gonna be a very technical — it’s gonna be a striker’s delight, if you will. But it ain’t gonna be no striking match. This is an MMA fight,” Cannonier told MMA News ahead of his middleweight title bout with Adesanya. “So, I don’t plan on playing his striking game. He goads everybody into it. He confuses them, but then next thing you know, they’re in there getting juiced. They didn’t know they were playing right into his hands.

“I’m planning on neutralizing. I want him to be neutralized. On no level do I wanna be flaccid out there. If he does something, he’s gonna have to be super dynamic. He’s gonna have to be very dynamic. He’s gonna have to be like, red alert type sh*t… For me, this is going to be very fun, very interesting.”

Cannonier is 5-1 since making his UFC middleweight debut in 2018, earning notable stoppage victories over Anderson Silva, Jack Hermansson, and Derek Brunson, losing only to former 185-pound champ Robert Whittaker.

The 38-year-old will take on Adesanya for the middleweight championship at the upcoming UFC 276 PPV on July 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.