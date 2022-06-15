Michael Venom Page talks BKFC debut against Mike Perry, says bare-knuckle fighting suits him

Michael ‘Venom’ Page believes he is built for bare-knuckle boxing and can’t wait to make his BKFC debut against UFC veteran Mike Perry in August.

Page, who has fought in kickboxing, boxing, and MMA, explained his decision to sign with BKFC in a recent interview with MMA Junkie, revealing that he has wanted to enter the bare-knuckle domain ever since he was a teenager.

“Since it got legalized, I was definitely curious about doing it,” Page (20-2 MMA, 2-0 boxing) said (h/t MMA News). “More so because in my youth, a lot of my elders and people I looked up to were doing it. It was a bit more underground. It was always something that I felt was a rite of passage as a fighter. A combatant, a warrior, which I class myself as. So when it started to get more popular I thought ‘yeah one day, I might jump in there’. Didn’t think it would be as quick as this, but it’s definitely been in my mind.”

Speaking of his opponent, ‘MVP’ had nothing but good things to say about ‘Platinum’ and is excited to share the ring with a man he feels was born for bare-knuckle fighting.

“He’s a beast,” Page said of Perry, who beat Julian Lane in his BKFC debut earlier this year. “I’m not gonna go in there and work my way up, it’s gotta be the guys at the top… he’s a tough guy and a true warrior. Bare-knuckle definitely suits him, and I feel like it suits me as well.”

BKFC 27: MVP vs. Platinum takes place later this year, Aug. 20, at the OVO Arena in London, England.