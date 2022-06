Hey all, I feel like I haven’t been giving you my best each week with all the moving we’ve been doing but last week we got an apartment of our own and yesterday they turned on the internet! This past week I’ve been hanging out at midnight in front of a coffee shop that leaves their wifi turned on overnight to post my articles. It’s something else to move across the world, but Denmark is pretty cool so far.

Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Monday.

Chris