Leon Edwards willing to give ‘p-ssy’ Jorge Masvidal a title shot if he defeats Kamaru Usman

Leon Edwards has unfinished business with Jorge Masvidal.

There’s the ‘three-piece and a soda’ incident in 2019 when Masvidal sucker-punched Edwards backstage at UFC Fight Night 147, and then there’s their scrapped welterweight bout at UFC 269, which saw Masvidal pull out due to injury.

Although Edwards thinks Masvidal is a ‘p-ssy’ for pulling out of UFC 269, the Brit would be willing to offer ‘Gamebred’ a title shot if ‘Rocky’ defeats Kamaru Usman at UFC 278.

“I thought, you know p*ssy,” Edwards told Ariel Helwani during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour (h/t Low Kick MMA). “I had a feeling he’d have done it, you know. I don’t think he wants to fight, and I’ve always said that he doesn’t want to fight me. Lastly, I would’ve loved for that fight to have happened.”

“I’ll give him the title shot, that’d be a fantastic fight in the UK. Bring it back to the O2 where it happened, for the title. That’s the one to do next, that’s the best,” he added.

“If that happens in the UK, sure. Like I said my dream scenario would be to bring it back to London and to headline London. So I want to come back home and then do it, so yeah.”

Edwards, who has won his last nine fights in a row, will challenge Usman for the welterweight title at the upcoming UFC 278 PPV in Salt Lake City on Aug. 20, 2022.

Masvidal, on the other hand, is currently embroiled in a criminal dispute with Colby Covington after the former is alleged to have attacked his ex-teammate turned UFC rival outside a restaurant in Miami in April.