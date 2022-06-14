Video: New cageside angle of Weili Zhang’s KO over Joanna Jedrzejczyk looks even more brutal

Saturday night in Singapore, Weili Zhang landed a perfectly timed spinning backfist that put former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk out cold. While most MMA fans have already seen replays of the highlight reel knockout, there’s footage from a different angle that has been recently released.

As it was shot close to the cage floor, it gives not only a different angle but also a more brutal and sobering look at the nasty finish from up close.

This angle of Weili's KO on Joanna pic.twitter.com/AS0KdhEolh — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) June 12, 2022

After the knockout loss, the former longtime UFC strawweight champion in Jedrzejczyk left her gloves in the Octagon and decided to retire.

Jedrzejczyk, now 34, entered the UFC in 2014 as a 6-0 former Muay Thai world champion. She won the title in just her third bout with the UFC, and went on to defend the title five times in a row.

Jedrzejczyk’s only losses in her career are to fellow strawweight champions Rose Namajunas and Weili Zhang, and to flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko.