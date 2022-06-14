I’d fight her at 205 lbs - Ronda Rousey names the one fighter she would unretire for

After a stellar UFC run that catapulted women’s MMA into mainstream superstardom, former bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey suffered two devastating defeats in 2015 and 2016. After both knockout losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, respectively, “Rowdy” Ronda turned her back on the sport for good.

Now 35 and enjoying her life as a first-time mother, Rousey recently went on as a guest on The Kurt Angle Show where she talked about a hypothetical return to professional fighting. And she did indulge by naming the one matchup that could possibly lure her back into the Octagon.

“Well… There’s only one person. There’s only one person I would come back for,” she said (via Post Wrestling). “I mean, I’ve said it a million times. It’s not like it’s something new but, for Gina man. Gina Carano.

“She’s the reason why I got into fighting, she’s the reason why I knew it was a possibility. I will always be forever grateful… and if she ever was like, ‘Ronda, I wanna fight you tomorrow at 205 pounds,’ like whatever the hell she’d want — I’m not saying she’s 205 pounds — if she wanted to come into my backyard and do the Rocky thing or, you know, ding, ding and we just do it in the backyard, I don’t care.

“I will fight Gina wherever she wants and if she doesn’t want to forever, leave [that there].”

For Rousey, the idea of fighting Carano isn’t out of bad blood.

“It’s a respect thing, not like a, ‘F–k you. I’m coming to get you.’ It’s just like, hey, if you ever wanna pull that card out, it’s there. I love her. Thank you Gina for everything you’ve done.”

After her five-year pro MMA career (three years in the UFC), Rousey (12-2) transitioned to professional wrestling via the WWE, where she is currently signed.

The 40-year-old Carano (7-1), meanwhile, hasn’t competed professionally since 2009, when she was dealt with her first and only defeat at the hands of Cris Cyborg. She moved onto an acting career after fighting and was involved in various controversies along the way.