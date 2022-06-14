Mookie & Crookie Show 170: Usman-Edwards 2 headlines UFC 278

Welcome to ‘The Mookie & Crookie Show’, a spinoff of ‘The Level Change Podcast’ that goes a little more in-depth on major combat sports news, as well as takes a humorous look at the crazy world of combat sports social media. The show is hosted by Mookie Alexander and Stephie Haynes and airs every Tuesday. We provide you with a summary of the topics discussed or questions asked, complete with the timestamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 170

UFC 275 storylines: Immediate rematches for the two title fights? Joanna retires, Jake Matthews and Jack Della Maddalena dominate - :49

NEWS ROUNDUP

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 set for UFC 278 - 33:25

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/6/12/23164980/mma-news-kamaru-usman-vs-leon-edwards-2-headlines-ufc-278

Jake Paul, Amanda Serrano return on August 6th PPV - 40:13

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/6/10/23163259/jake-paul-announces-august-6th-ppv-return-amanda-serrano-co-main-event-boxing-news

OTHER NOTABLE MOMENTS FROM COMBAT SPORTS - 47:41

Alan Belcher getting it done in Bare Knuckle

https://twitter.com/SimplytheBigHog/status/1535822595391508480?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Edgar Berlanga gets all bitey-bitey

https://youtu.be/FUFnpqzm5gw

There was more than one spinning backfist KO in Singapore last week

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1534835852525850625

