UFC 277: Pena vs. Nunes 2 fight card

The UFC will be taking the Octagon to Dallas on July 30th for UFC 277, and it will feature a huge rematch on top. Fresh off coaching The Ultimate Fighter, Julianna Pena will be setting out to prove that she didn’t get lucky the first time when she defends her UFC women’s bantamweight title against former champ Amanda Nunes.
The co-main event will be a for an interim flyweight title, with former champ Brandon Moreno facing off with the streaking Kai Kara-France.
Here’s a look at the current card for the event. A bout order has not be set as of yet.
Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes [Women’s bantamweight title]
Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France [Vacant flyweight title]
Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich
Anthony Smith vs. Magomed Ankalaev
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez
Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves
Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Michael Morales
Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria
Justin Tafa vs. Don’Tale Mayes
Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ľudovít Klein
Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Drakkar Klose
Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mariya Agapova
Orion Cosce vs Mike Mathetha
