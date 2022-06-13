Video: UFC vet Alan Belcher picks up another big KO win in bare knuckle boxing

For almost seven years between 2006 & 2013, Alan Belcher was a premiere action fighter for the UFC. The ‘Talent’ made 15 trips to the Octagon over that stretch, picking up four ‘of the night’ bonuses along the way. Of his nine UFC victories, only one went to a judges decision. When he was competing, fans were almost always guaranteed a show.

Unfortunately, at just 29-years-old repeated eye injuries ended Belcher’s MMA career. 2021 saw a comeback of sorts for the owner of American Top Team D’Iberville—and a return to his fight-finishing ways—with a career inside the ring instead of the cage.

Belcher is currently 6-0 as a boxer, with 3 wins under traditional rules and 3 wins under the BKFC banner and bare-knuckle rules. The latest of those came via a knockout over 46-year old 6-7 MMA veteran Frank Tate. Tate made his own move to bare knuckle boxing in 2020, and was 2-1-1 heading into this bout, competing entirely on BKFC events. Check out a highlight of Belcher’s latest handiwork below.

Fellow UFC vet Robbie ‘Problems’ Peralta competed in the June 11th BKFC card’s co-main event, winning a split decision over 14-5 former MMA fighter Martin Brown. Peralta made the jump over to bare knuckle boxing in 2018, following a loss in Bellator to Juan Archuleta. He’s currently 3-0 in the boxing ring.

After his victory, Belcher took to social media to declare himself as “the #1 contender” for the BKFC heavyweight title. That belt currently belongs to former MMA journeyman Arnold Adams. Adams is currently 7-1 under the BKFC banner, with his lone loss coming to UFC vet Chase Sherman. Adams captured BKFC gold in November of last year with a unanimous decision victory over former UFC & Bellator fighter Joey Beltran.