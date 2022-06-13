Video: Massive hometown crowd turns out to welcome new UFC champ Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka may not yet be a household name for the American MMA market, but it certainly appears he’s got a strong fanbase back in his home country. The 29-year-old captured UFC gold in just his third trip to the Octagon this past Saturday, at UFC 275, when he defeated champion Glover Teixeira via 5th round submission.

That victory marks the fastest rise to the UFC’s light heavyweight title since ‘Rampage’ Jackson won the belt in 2007—the same year he made his UFC debut. Frank Shamrock is the only other man to do it quicker, winning a title in his first fight with the promotion at UFC Japan.

Prochazka celebrated his remarkable success in front of a massive crowd of cheering fans, back in his hometown of Brno, Czechia.

Jiri Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) receives a Hero’s welcome in his hometown of Brno. He is the first UFC Champion from the Czech Republic in history. pic.twitter.com/EIh22iXfd6 — Paradigm Sports (@ParadigmSports) June 13, 2022

If ‘Denisa’ can whip up that kind of consistent support in his home country, the UFC may just have to make a return to the Czech Republic sometime in the near future.

The world’s largest MMA promotion made their first, and only, trip to the nation back in 2019 with a ‘Fight Night’ card headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Jan Blachowicz and Thiago Santos. That card drew a respectable 16,000+ fans to the O2 Arena in Prague. Hopefully the UFC can make their way back to the country soon with a title fight on the line.