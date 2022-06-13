Fights on Tap: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 among 9 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

UFC 275 on Saturday had everything. A ‘Fight of the Year’ contender between Glover Teixeira and Jiří Procházka ended in the most unimaginable way. Taila Santos nearly flipped the women’s flyweight division on its head but still fell to reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko. Zhang Weili stunned the crowd with a spinning backfist knockout of Joanna Jędrzejczyk, who retired from the sport afterward. Though she may not fight anymore, Jędrzejczyk hinted at becoming a manager in the near future. So, this is less of a goodbye and more of a see you later. Best of luck to Joanna on her next chapter in life! The knockouts from Jake Matthews, Jack Della Maddalena, Maheshate and Silvana Gómez Juárez were incredible. Folks, this is definitely in the running for ‘Event of the Year.’ Now that it is over let’s take a look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.

The UFC either announced or finalized nine fights this week, and a long-awaited rematch at welterweight is now set.

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 is finally happening. During the broadcast of UFC 275, the rematch was confirmed for UFC 278, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for August 20 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Usman and Edwards met seven years ago at UFC on FOX 17, where the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ won a unanimous decision over ‘Rocky’.

After his first fight against Edwards, Usman rattled off seven consecutive wins to earn a championship opportunity against ex-champion Tyron Woodley. The 35-year-old dominated ’The Chosen One’ and went on to defend his title five times since then. Most recently, Usman scored a unanimous decision over Colby Covington in a rematch at UFC 268 this past November. His return to the Octagon was delayed after undergoing surgery on the injured right hand he suffered before the Covington fight, but he now has his next assignment.

Edwards has not lost since Usman, going 9-0-1 in ten appearances. The No. 2 ranked contender extended his win streak with a unanimous decision over Nate Diaz at UFC 263 last June.

UFC Fight Night — July 9

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Karl Roberson — light heavyweight

UFC 277 — July 30

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez — flyweight

UFC Fight Night — August 13

Dominick Cruz vs. Marlon Vera — bantamweight

Malcolm Gordon vs. Allan Nascimento — flyweight

UFC 278 — August 20

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards — welterweight

UFC Fight Night — September 17

Trevin Giles vs. Louis Cosce — welterweight*

Nikolas Motta vs. Cameron VanCamp — lightweight*

Trey Ogden vs. Daniel Zellhuber — lightweight*

* These fights were already confirmed, but have shifted to a TBA UFC Fight Night, per Nolan King and Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie .

UFC Fight Night — October 1

Tabatha Ricci vs. Cheyanne Vlismas — women’s strawweight

Announced Invicta FC fights:

Invicta FC 48 — July 20

Taneisha Tennant vs. Olga Rubin — women’s bantamweight

Katharina Lehner vs. Talita Bernardo — women’s bantamweight

Mallory Martin vs. Kyra Batara — women’s strawweight

Liana Pirosin vs. Kristina Williams — women’s flyweight

Amber Leibrock vs. Morgan Frier — women’s featherweight

Auttumn Norton vs. Maria Djukic — women’s bantamweight

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 141 — July 22

Naglis Kanišauskas vs. Will Currie — middleweight

Jesse Urholin vs. Madars Fleminas — welterweight

Tobias Harila vs. James Hendin — featherweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 71 — June 18

Marcin Różalski vs. Errol Zimmerman — heavyweight

Roman Szymański vs. Valeriu Mircea — lightweight

Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights:

PFL 4 (2022 Regular Season) — June 17

Bruno Miranda vs. Nate Jennerman — lightweight