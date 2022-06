Share All sharing options for: UFC Austin: Kattar vs. Emmett previews, predictions, play-by-play, results, highlights, more

Check out Bloody Elbow’s pre-fight, fight night, and post-fight coverage for UFC AUSTIN: ‘KATTAR VS. EMMETT’, set for Saturday, June 18th in Austin, Texas. The main event is a featherweight fight between Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett. Co-main event action will involve a highly anticipated matchup in the welterweight division between Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone and Joe ‘J-Lau’ Lauzon.

The main card airs live on ESPN+ at 7/4PM ETPT, with the prelims on the same platform at 4/1PM ETPT.