UFC 275 Reactions & UFC Austin Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast... he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast; the trio is moderated by the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, ’The Mookie & Crookie Show Podcast’ & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

The format of the show is to review the prior weeks’ picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not, based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Procházka REACTIONS — 2:45

Overall, this now 11-bout card saw three exciting first round finishes, five thrilling KO/TKO’s, one sweet submission, and five hard-fought decisions; two split. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included: FOTN, Teixeira vs Procházka. POTN to every finisher: Matthews, Gomez Juarez, Maheshate, Zhang & Della Maddalena...

Here’s a look at the UFC 275: ‘Teixeira vs. Procházka’ fight card with full results & updated fight records —

ESPN+ PPV CARD | SAT. JUNE 11 — Official UFC Scorecards

At 2:45 — 11. UFC Light Heavyweight Championship: Jiří Procházka (29-3) DEF. Glover Teixeira (33-8) — via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:32 of the fifth round; FOTN

At 19:07 — 10. UFC Flyweight Championship: Valentina Shevchenko (23-3) DEF. Taila Santos (19-2) — via controversial split decision (48-47, 49-46, 47-48)

At 26:50 — 9. The Rematch: Zhang Weili (22-3) POTN DEF. Joanna Jędrzejczyk (16-5) — via knockout at 2:28 of the second round; Joanna Retires

At 36:50 — 8. Jake Matthews (18-5) POTN DEF. Andre Fialho (16-5) — via TKO (strikes) at 2:32 of the first round

At 42:54 — 7. Jack Della Maddalena (12-2) POTN DEF. Ramazan Emeev (20-6) — via TKO (strikes) at 2:32 of the first round

ESPN2 PRELIMS

At 44:21 — 6. Joshua Culibao (10-1) DEF. Seung Woo Choi (10-5) — via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

At 46:40 — 5. Hayisaer Maheshate (7-1) POTN DEF. Steve Garcia (12-5) — via knockout at 1:14 of the first round

At 49:16 — 4. Brendan Allen (19-5) DEF. Jacob Malkoun (6-2) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

At 51:17 — 3. Kyung Ho Kang (18-9) DEF. Batgerel Danaa (12-4) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

ESPN+ PRELIMS

At 52:17 — 2. Silvana Gómez Juárez POTN (11-4) DEF. Na Liang (19-6) — via knockout at 1:22 of the first round

At 53:46 — 1. Joselyne Edwards (11-4) DEF. Ramona Pascual (6-4) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC AUSTIN: Kattar vs. Emmett PICKS — At 56:15

At 56:42 — At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our duo will go about predicting the UFC Austin Fight Night bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ pay-per-view event will take place from the Moody Center, in Austin, this Saturday, June 18th.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change (and has changed since recording the show and creating the posts/video):

ESPN/ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. JUNE 18 — 7/4PM ETPT (12 Cares)

14. 145lbs: Calvin Kattar (23-5) vs. Josh Emmett (17-2) — At 1:26:30, 3 Cares

13. 155lbs: Donald Cerrone (36-16) vs. Joe Lauzon (28-15) — At 1:21:23

12. 170lbs: Tim Means (32-12) vs. Kevin Holland (22-7) — At 1:18:28, 3 Cares

11. 185lbs: Joaquin Buckley (14-4) vs. Albert Duraev (15-3) — At 1:12:01, 3 Cares (But Split)

10. 155lbs: Damir Ismagulov (23-1) vs. Guram Kutateladze (12-2) — At 1:10:29, 3 Cares

9. 185lbs: Julian Marquez (9-2) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (11-4) — At 1:08:27

ESPN2/ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4/1PM ETPT (3 Cares)

8. 135lbs: Adrian Yanez (15-3) vs. Tony Kelley (8-2) — At 1:06:06, 2 Cares (Stephie & John)

7. 170lbs: Jeremiah Wells (10-2) vs. Court McGee (21-10) — At 1:02:48

6. 125lbs: Jasmine Jasudavicius (7-1) vs. Natália Silva (12-5) — At 1:05:00

5. 115lbs: Gloria de Paula (6-4) vs. Maria Oliveira (12-5) — At 1:01:03

4. 145lbs: Danny Chavez (11-4) vs. Ricardo Ramos (15-4) — At 1:01:42

3. 135lbs: Cody Stamann (19-5) vs. Eddie Wineland (24-15) — At 1:00:26

2. 185lbs: Kyle Daukaus (11-2) vs. Roman Dolidze (9-1) — At 57:21, 1 Care (Eugene)

1. 185lbs: Phil Hawes (11-3) vs. Deron Winn (7-2) — At 58:30

