UFC 275: Jiri Prochazka’s ‘risky’ taps on Glover Teixeira explained by referee

In what was one of the best UFC light heavyweight title bouts to date, Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka constantly went back-and-forth as each turned the tide from just about every position imaginable. One interesting tidbit people noticed from that UFC 275 main event, was the multiple occasions where Prochazka lightly tapped on Teixeira as he was attacking from top position.

Referee Marc Goddard, who was officiating the bout, called it a “risky game” but says it was clear to him that Prochazka wasn’t tapping to give up and end the fight. He says Prochazka was simply patting Teixeira to congratulate him for landing good offense.

“Lol. Jiri was actually congratulating & encouraging his opponent!” Goddard wrote about the tapping motions. “He done it a couple of times and I told him it’s a risky game lol! But it’s very clear what he was doing and intending.

“Lets celebrate the incredible feat from both gentleman.”

In the post-fight press conference, Prochazka admitted that he was also talking to Teixeira at various points of their intense fight.

“If I have his focus, I like to talk with him. To play these mind games. To show him he has nothing on his hands,” Prochazka said.

“Yeah, I said to him, ‘very nice, very nice! But still nothing!’ I wanted to show him, his ground and pound has no power to end me in that... but he had power enough to open (a cut on) me,” he said with a laugh. “That was very bad. It was right after I started to smile (at) him, then he opened my eyebrow. Then I said to myself it’s not time for fun.”

After his last minute no-hooks rear naked choke win, Prochazka became the new light heavyweight champion in just his third fight with the UFC. He is currently on a 13-fight winning streak and is now 29-3-1 overall in MMA.