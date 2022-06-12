UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight expert, Mookie Alexander is here, joined by Zane’s usual co-hort, Eddie Mercado. We recorded for you on Saturday, June 11th, 2022, with a breakdown of the UFC 275: ‘Teixeira vs. Jiří Procházka’ now 11-bout PPV event; which was simulcast in English & Spanish on ESPN+/ESPN from the Singapore Indoor Stadium, in Kallang, Singapore.

The guys have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event in the player above, or they can be caught on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel or any of our BE Presents Podcast Network.

The UFC showcased a World Championship Doubleheader this weekend at their UFC 275 PPV event.

The first title fight in our Main Event was a collision between reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Glover Teixeira (33-7) and the undefeated contender, Jiří Procházka (28-3):

Teixeira, the Brazilian American, fighting out of Bethel, Connecticut, entered the Octagon with a historic 33-7 career record. While holding the distinction of being the second oldest UFC Champion in history, behind Randy Couture, as well as being the oldest first time Champ. He secured the LHW title in a battle against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267, last October, 2021, making this his first title defense.

‘Denisa’, fighting out of the Czech Republic, is a former Rizin FF LHW Champ and was the inaugural Czech GCF LHW Champ as well. He faced this title fight with a 28-3 professional record, although this would be his third fight in the UFC. His win streak includes, Volkan Oezdemir in his UFC debut at UFC 251 in July, 2020, followed by a victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC Vegas 25 in the headlining bout of the event, which led him to this title fight. A whirlwind ride to the top of the promotion at the age of 29.

I can barely think. Teixeira was going to win on the scorecards. He had it! Prochazka needed the Hail Mary of all Hail Marys! AND HE GOT IT! #UFC275 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) June 12, 2022

PROCHAZKA GOING FOR A CHOKE! HE JUST TAPPED GLOVER TEIXEIRA WITH 30 SECONDS LEFT!!! #UFC275 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) June 12, 2022

In our second title fight of the night, we will had the battle for the Flyweight Championship:

Reigning champion, “Bullet’ Valentina Shevchenko, holding an 22-3 record, fighting out of Kyrgyzstan, with the distinction of being the longest reigning champ in the UFC having won her title back at UFC 231 in December of 2018. The southpaw’s specialties are in Muay Thai and Kickboxing, with a strength in striking.

Meanwhile, the #4 ranked contender, Taila Santos, was holding an impressive 18-2 record, fighting out of Brazil. She holds a blue belt in BJJ with a strength in grappling. Having started training at the age of sixteen under her Dad, who is a Muay Thai coach. She put in a season on the DWCS (Dana White Contender Series - Brazil 2), defeating Estefani Almeida to win her UFC contract. She’s coming off an entertaining POTN bout against Joanne Wood last November, 2021; among other impressive performances. Ten of her victories have been via knockout, three via subs and six via decisions.

No doubt the clash of heads in Round 3 changed the fight. There are not exactly a ton of contenders waiting in line for Shevchenko. I think unless Valentina goes up to 135 for the Pena-Nunes winner, you have to do a rematch next. #UFC275 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) June 12, 2022

Crowd gives Taila Santos a rousing ovation for her performance. #UFC275 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) June 12, 2022

Also on the PPV card, we had the big rematch that was two years in the making:

Strawweights ‘Magnum’ Zhang Weili (21-3) vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk (16-4) going to war in what was sure to be a barn burner, since neither of these ladies know how to put on a boring fight. We had Zhang, the former UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion, the first Chinese champ, who is also the former Kunlun Fight (KLF) Strawweight Champion. She fights out of Beijing, China. Out of her 21 wins, she’s had ten knockouts, seven submissions and four decisions heading into the Octagon for UFC 275: Zhang vs Joanna 2.

Then there was the returning Polish Muay Thai/Kickboxer, former UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion, Joanna, who has also competed in the flyweight division, with one submission finish and four knockout finishes under her belt out of her eight year UFC record. She has not fought since the first time these two met in the Octagon at UFC 248: Adesanya vs Romero in March of 2020, where she was defeated via a Split Decision loss.

What a career. Joanna Jedrzejczyk retires after giving us so many wonderful performances from the moment she entered the UFC. Still the most dominant champion in strawweight history. #UFC275 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) June 12, 2022

"I'm turning 35 this year. I want to be a mom; I want to be a businesswoman. I now want all of this to happen. I've been training two decades -- more than half of my life. I love you guys"



- Joanna Jedrzejczyk#UFC275 — Phil Murphy (@Phil_Sports) June 12, 2022

For all the results, reactions and much more detail on the main card, and plenty of tidbits about all the prelims, be sure to hit play on the show to hear what our fight experts, Mookie and Eddie, have to say!

Fialho with a good shot but Matthews with an even harder right in return! Left hook by Matthews! BIG SHOT BY MATTHEWS! Fialho is down and done! That is the best Jake Matthews striking performance we've ever seen, bar none. #UFC275 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) June 12, 2022

Overall, this now 11-bout card saw three exciting first round finishes, five thrilling KO/TKO’s, one sweet submission, and five hard-fought decisions; two split. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included: FOTN, Teixeira vs Procházka. POTN to every finisher: Matthews, Gomez Juarez, Maheshate, Zhang & Della Maddalena...

Here’s a look at the UFC 275: ‘TEIXEIRA VS PROCHÁZKA’ fight card with full results & updated fight records —

Official UFC Scorecards

ESPN+ PPV CARD | SAT. JUNE 11 — 10/7PM ETPT

11. UFC Light Heavyweight Championship: Jiří Procházka (29-3) DEF. Glover Teixeira (33-8) — via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:32 of the fifth round; FOTN

10. UFC Flyweight Championship: Valentina Shevchenko (23-3) DEF. Taila Santos (19-2) — via controversial split decision (48-47, 49-46, 47-48)

9. The Rematch: Zhang Weili (22-3) POTN DEF. Joanna Jędrzejczyk (16-5) — via knockout at 2:28 of the second round; Joanna Retires

8. 170lbs: Jake Matthews (18-5) POTN DEF. Andre Fialho (16-5) — via TKO (strikes) at 2:32 of the first round

7. 170lbs: Jack Della Maddalena (12-2) POTN DEF. Ramazan Emeev (20-6) — via TKO (strikes) at 2:32 of the first round

ESPN2 PRELIMS | 8/5PM ETPT

6. 145lbs: Joshua Culibao (10-1) DEF. Seung Woo Choi (10-5) — via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

5. 155lbs: Hayisaer Maheshate (7-1) POTN DEF. Steve Garcia (12-5) — via knockout at 1:14 of the first round

4. 185lbs: Brendan Allen (19-5) DEF. Jacob Malkoun (6-2) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

3. 135lbs: Kyung Ho Kang (18-9) DEF. Batgerel Danaa (12-4) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 7/4PM ETPT

2. 115lbs: Silvana Gómez Juárez POTN (11-4) DEF. Na Liang (19-6) — via knockout at 1:22 of the first round

1. 135lbs: Joselyne Edwards (11-4) DEF. Ramona Pascual (6-4) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Check back here this weekend for our video production of the show, with all new enhanced graphics to accompany the guys’ commentary, on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel right here:

At that time, timestamps will have been edited into this post for your listening convenience.

Be sure to follow Mookie - @MookieAlexander & Eddie - @TheEddieMercado; and follow @BloodyElbow on twitter as well, for all the latest in MMA happenings.

If you enjoy our shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.

Join us again for another episode of ‘6th Round’ next week, on Saturday, June 18th, for UFC AUSTIN: ‘KATTAR VS EMMETT‘!