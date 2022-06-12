UFC Austin: Kattar vs. Emmett fight card

The UFC is heading to Austin, Texas on June 18th, and I think the fans will be more than satisfied with the main event. Featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett headline this Fight Night card, with major title implications at stake for both. In the co-main event, fan favorites Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon square off in a rescheduled bout from UFC 274.
Also a part of this main card is a welterweight bout between Kevin Holland and Tim Means. A fight that may be a Fight of the Night contender pits middleweights Julian Marquez and Gregory Rodrigues against one another.
Here’s the full UFC Austin lineup:
Main Card (7 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)
Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett
Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon
Kevin Holland vs. Tim Means
Joaquin Buckley vs. Albert Duraev
Damir Ismagulov vs. Guram Kutateladze
Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodrigues
Preliminary Card (4 PM ET, ESPNNews/ESPN+)
Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley
Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Natália Silva
Court McGee vs. Jeremiah Wells
Ricardo Ramos vs. Danny Chavez
Maria Oliveira vs. Gloria de Paula
Eddie Wineland vs. Cody Stamann
Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn
Roman Dolidze vs. Kyle Daukaus
Loading comments...