UFC Austin: Kattar vs. Emmett fight card

The UFC is heading to Austin, Texas on June 18th, and I think the fans will be more than satisfied with the main event. Featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett headline this Fight Night card, with major title implications at stake for both. In the co-main event, fan favorites Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon square off in a rescheduled bout from UFC 274.

Also a part of this main card is a welterweight bout between Kevin Holland and Tim Means. A fight that may be a Fight of the Night contender pits middleweights Julian Marquez and Gregory Rodrigues against one another.

Here’s the full UFC Austin lineup:

Main Card (7 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

Kevin Holland vs. Tim Means

Joaquin Buckley vs. Albert Duraev

Damir Ismagulov vs. Guram Kutateladze

Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Preliminary Card (4 PM ET, ESPNNews/ESPN+)

Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Natália Silva

Court McGee vs. Jeremiah Wells

Ricardo Ramos vs. Danny Chavez

Maria Oliveira vs. Gloria de Paula

Eddie Wineland vs. Cody Stamann

Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn

Roman Dolidze vs. Kyle Daukaus